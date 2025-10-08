South African reality TV star Sweet Guluva's mom is the talk of the social media streets

Fans are raving over the Big Brother Mzansi winner's mother and her remarkable beauty, saying they see where he gets his good looks

Fans flooded the comments section, gushing over Guluva's mom, some of whom expressed their interest in her

Sweet Guluva showed off his gorgeous mom in a new photo. Images: sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi star Sweet Guluva is once again at the top of the social media trends list, but this time, it's his mom who stole the spotlight.

The reality TV star attended a wedding with his beautiful mom on 28 September 2025. He posed beside her in a now-viral photo that received praise from his fans from all around the country.

The pair wore traditional Zulu attire, with the BB Mzansi winner's mom going all out with her outfit, from her accessories to the isicholo.

Meanwhile, he went the modern "Bhinca" route with fitted trousers and a buttoned-down shirt, coupled with gold Omega sandals, and he topped his look off with the umqhele headpiece.

Sweet Guluva and his mom wore traditional Zulu attire in a now-viral photo. Image: sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

The picture, shared on Twitter (X) by RefilweSeboko, received thousands of impressions on the platform, including 3,300 likes and over 61,000 views.

Taking to the comments section, fans gushed over Sweet Guluva and his supportive mother, stunned by their striking good looks.

See Sweet Guluva and his mother's picture below:

Social media reacts to Sweet Guluva and his mom

Online users flooded the comments section expressing deep admiration for Sweet Guluva's mom, stunned by her ageless beauty.

Recently, fans got the shock of their lives after learning that Sweet Guluva's mom went to school with DJ Zinhle, raising questions about her age, seeing that the DJ is 42 years old. Read their comments below:

EmmiieTLO wrote:

"Nchooo! They look stunning."

AjunaMilton2 said:

"Such beautiful souls. May God protect them always."

Bellahs101 posted:

"Ooh, they're so gorgeous!"

thatgalbutter responded:

"Beautiful people."

RealPrincess_B declared:

"Love them!"

Fans raved over Sweet Guluva and his mom's good looks. Image: sweet_guluva

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others attempted to shoot their shots at Sweet Guluva's mom, jokingly expressing interest in her:

catchup_tiktok said:

"His mother is a type."

Mzwaie_M threw hints:

"Do you have his mother's number? I want to call and congratulate her for raising such a good young man."

pakiesps offered:

"I am willing to be his stepfather at this point."

Revies141455 wrote:

"I would want to have a word with her, in private, that is."

