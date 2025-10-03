Ntsiki Mazwai likened Julius Malema's incident to that of former athlete Oscar Pistorius

Malema was recently found guilty in his firearms discharge trial, and Ntsiki recalled a similar incident involving Pistorius at a restaurant

Online users weighed in on Malema's charge, while others compared it to the disgraced athlete's conviction

Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on Oscar Pistorius and Julius Malema's firearm discharge cases.

Ntsiki Mazwai recently compared Julius Malema's firearms discharge trial to Oscar Pistorius'.

The podcaster drew a parallel between the men's cases after the EFF leader was found guilty of five charges for a 2018 incident in which he fired a rifle near a large crowd at the EFF's fifth birthday rally in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape.

Reacting to the news on 2 October 2025, Ntsiki asked about the punishment Oscar Pistorius received for a similar incident:

"Didn’t Oscar also discharge a firearm at Tasha's? What was his punishment for that?"

The disgraced athlete came under scrutiny in January 2013 for discharging a firearm under a table at a packed Tasha's restaurant in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

Though he maintained that he did not pull the trigger, he was found guilty of reckless endangerment and contravention and received a three-year suspended sentence.

The incident happened just a month before the infamous Valentine's Day case, in which Pistorius murdered his then-girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, a case that continues to haunt many South Africans to this day.

Ntsiki Mazwai compared Oscar Pistorius' punishment for firing a gun in public to Julius Malema's case.

Meanwhile, Malema faces charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and discharging a firearm in a public space. He's also charged with failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to a person or property and reckless endangerment to a person or property.

Social media users flocked to the comments section to discuss Pistorius and Malema's cases.

Read Ntsiki Mazwai's X post below:

South Africans compare Oscar Pistorius to Julius Malema

Online users speculate that Oscar received a lighter charge due to racial factors. Read their comments below:

naldotjie said:

"Oscar fires a real gun in a restaurant and is acquitted. Malema fires a toy gun at a rally and is convicted. This isn’t justice, it’s bias written in black and white. The CIC is going nowhere. The Constitutional Court will expose the rot."

BonganiJSIndane wrote:

"It was a black female judge; she didn't punish him. In fact, she gave him a lesser sentence until it was appealed. A white female judge would go on a full-scale punishment come January 2026. Whites don't play with power; they use it to the core, they make sure you're destroyed!"

TondieFhedzi added:

"He is white, Ntsiki."

Online users debated over Julius Malema's firearms discharge case, comparing it to Oscar Pistorius'.

Meanwhile, others said Julius Malema deserved his punishment:

AneleBooi10 said:

"Move on, hun. Julius was found guilty; we all moved."

OkavangoG argued:

"Oscar wasn’t dancing and singing ‘Kill the black man' while offloading rounds. This is what happens when you incite hatred and stir racism. It has consequences, something that seems to be missing in SA."

Thabang_thene wrote:

"Let’s not sugarcoat wrongdoing. Julius Malema was wrong for wielding an AK-47. We are a nation governed by laws, and accountability must begin at the top."

Elon Musk reacts to Julius Malema's case

