A verdict was handed down in the case against Julius Malema in the East London Magistrate’s Court

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader faced numerous charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm

Malema's bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, also heard his fate for the two charges he faced in relation to the incident

Julius Malema was found guilty on five counts in his firearm discharge trial. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

EASTERN CAPE – Julius Malema has been found guilty of five counts by the East London Magistrate’s Court.

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader faced charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a public space, failure to take reasonable precautions to avoid danger to a person or property and reckless endangerment to a person or property.

The charges related to a matter in 2018 at the EFF's fifth birthday rally in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape, where a video captured Malema firing a rifle near a large crowd. He maintained his innocence throughout the lengthy trial, insisting that the firearm in question was a toy and therefore he did not breach the Firearms Control Act.

Magistrate Twanet Olivier finds Malema guilty

During lengthy proceedings, which spanned over three days, Magistrate Twanet Olivier found the Commander-in-Chief guilty on all five counts. She also found that his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, was not guilty of the two charges he faced.

Snyman was charged after he was accused of handing the weapon to Malema before the incident. Despite being discharged and free to go, Snyman remained in court beside Malema after the verdict was handed down.

The matter will now be postponed to 23 January 2026 for pre-sentencing reports. Malema will remain out on bail until then.

Source: Briefly News