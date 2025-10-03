The Podcast and Chill hosts have reacted to the guilty verdict in the Julius Malema firearm discharge trial

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) leader was found guilty by the East London Magistrate’s Court

Mzansi engaged in a debate, with some arguing that there might be another possible outcome

Sol Phenduka and MacG discussed the possible outcome in Julius Malema’s case. Image: SolPhenduka, Macgunleashed/X,Per-Andersen Peters/Getty Images

The President of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, was recently found guilty of discharging a firearm during the 2018 EFF's fifth birthday rally in Mdantsane, Eastern Cape.

The podcasters Sol Phenduka and MacG weighed in on the verdict, which was revealed on Thursday, 2 October 2025. They invited a guest, Zimasa, who also added his opinion on the matter.

What MacG and Sol think on Malema

In the latest episode of the YouTube podcast, the hosts and their guest Zimasa deliberated on the possible outcome of Malema's sentencing.

"So, what does this mean?" MacG asked. "He will probably lose his gun license," Zimasa responded. MacG asked, "That's it?"

Sol argued that this might be the case since it is his first offence. The team discussed why losing your gun license might be a bad thing, but not the worst thing to happen in this case.

"That might be the first thing they go for. It is not going to be as big as we think it will be. They will probably go after the security company that the gun is licensed to."

The guest also mentioned that the verdict might not dent Malema's image in a drastic way, other than the fact that his ability to own a pistol is scrapped.

Phenduka then added that Malema will probably not spend a day in prison.

There was also a video capturing Malema firing the gun in the presence of a large crowd. However, his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, was not found guilty on the charges he faced.

Mzansi debates MacG and Sol's views

Social media users beg to differ. This is what some people had to say:

@777e764d426f40c said:

"He never had a gun licence, and now he never will get one. At best, he might get a suspended sentence, but the magistrate will be guided by precedent in this case."

@_uMgabadeli_ laughed:

"US and Local racist interest groups have been trying to get him into this position since he was in the ANC. You think they are not gonna lean on that magistrate to go crazy."

@pipey47 stated:

"Well, other than not being able to travel - he won’t pass the employment checks - now he has to keep the EFF going. Employment outside the party has just been complicated."

@Mphoza94834444 argued:

"This guy is having clownish analysis... The state couldn't prove whether the gun was real or a toy gun, the judge said. So, which security company is he talking about which will be held liable because the police couldn't find the cartridges?"

@TheWitchetal said:

"Most likely sentence for him is imprisonment, but may be suspended."

Nota rejoices at Malema's guilty verdict

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi seemingly celebrated Julius Malema's verdict.

Rejoicing over this, Nota Baloyi made several claims in a series of X posts directed at and taunting Julius Malema. In one, he dragged him for allegedly disrespecting the judge.

"You disrespect the judge, then you call her racist. How do you hope to be granted leave to appeal? LMAO!" he exclaimed.

