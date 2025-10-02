The president of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, is gearing up to fight the conviction handed to him

Malema was convicted on 1 October at the East London Magistrates Court of violating the Firearms Act for firing a gun into the air at a rally in 2018

Malema said that he will be employing one of the country's top lawyers as he prepares to launch an appeal

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president, Julius Malema, announced that he will be seeking the legal services of a top lawyer as he prepares to appeal his conviction. Malema was found guilty of contravening the Firearms Controls Act at a rally in 2018.

Malema appeared before the East London Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape on 1 October 2025. Judge Twanet Oliver, who was slammed for adjourning the proceedings, found Malema guilty of five charges relating to the Firearms Control Act.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, Malema, and EFF MP Naledi Chirwa condemned the sentence. Malema said that he will bring renowned lawyer Thembeka Ngcukaitobi as the party prepares to appeal his sentence. Malema also said that the CSSE requires lawyers who are not scared of the system.

If Malema is sentenced to more than 13 months without the option of a fine, he will be barred from serving as a member of Parliament for five years. He is expected to return to the court on 23 January for sentencing.

Why was Malema found guilty?

A video of Malema firing an assault rifle into the air at a rally in the Eastern Cape prompted legal action. Lobby group Afriforum opened a case against him and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, who was present when Malema fired the gun. Snyman was also tried and was found not guilty of two charges.

What did South Africans say?

Nertixens commenting on X shared different views.

Langalibalele Hintsa said:

"The CIC should be allowed to step aside temporarily and clear his name, as the pursuit of economic freedom in our lifetime requires unwavering integrity."

Caesar said:

"If the plan going to the 2026 election is that we are being persecuted and the black child is under attack while the CIC is still president, the EFF won't gain votes."

GoodyUTD asked:

"Is he going to resign as a Member of Parliament just like he forced SG Marshall Dlamini to resign when he was found guilty of assaulting a police officer?"

QuincyCourtesy said:

"None is above the law."

John Steenhuisen welcomes Malema's conviction

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the Minister of Agriculture and Democratic Alliance president John Steenhuisen welcomed Malema's conviction. Steenhuisen spoke after Malema was found guilty.

Steenhuisen said that the verdict was an important step towards justice and accountability. He was also concerned that Malems remained defiant despite the judgment.

