A Cape Town woman who works with the DA shared a behind-the-scenes video of life on the campaign trail with Helen Zille

The clip comes as Helen Zille runs for Mayor of Johannesburg in the upcoming 2026 local elections

Some said that the video won their vote, and others called it straight-up propaganda

A young woman from Cape Town. Images: @tamijackson_za

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town woman who works with the DA's campaign team gave South Africa a peek behind the curtain of what life on the political trail actually looks like. Instagram user @tamijackson_za posted the video on 29 April 2026 with the caption:

"Haters be like 'oMg thAts s0o peRfORmAtivE' 🥱"

The clip shows a mix of funny moments from the campaign trail, including Helen Zille wading into flooded, pothole-filled roads, relaxing with her feet in a pothole of dirty water under an umbrella and trying local food. We see the young woman interacting with animals, exploring communities and sharing genuine laughs with the people around her and obviously, Helen Zille. The clips show Tami dancing, brainstorming ideas and soaking up the more unexpected moments that come with being on the road in politics.

Behind the scenes of Helen Zille's mayoral campaign

Helen Zille officially launched her campaign for Mayor of Johannesburg in early 2026, running under the DA. Her platform centres on repairing potholes within 72 hours, fixing traffic lights, addressing water and electricity failures, conducting a city-wide anti-corruption audit, and tackling illegal land invasions and hijacked buildings. She's previously served as Mayor of Cape Town and Premier of the Western Cape.

Her campaign has been anything but quiet. She's been filmed wading through waterlogged streets, waiting to be arrested during a Joburg walkabout and being confronted on all sides. The behind-the-scenes video from Tami adds a lighter, more personal side to what has otherwise been a campaign full of confrontation and controversy.

Watch the Instagram clip here.

People discuss the behind-the-scenes campaign video

South Africans had a lot to say in the comments section on Instagram user @tamijackson_za's clip:

@kamoalways_ asked:

"Okay, where do we vote 😭"

@kavnasho wrote:

"If the DA used this approach long ago, they would have won elections long ago. Happy to see them doing work in poor communities, too. Well done."

@kobenhofmeyr.official joked:

"How to heal with Helen 🫡📝"

@gabriella.skota said:

"This looks kinda fun — I'm free on weekends if y'all need me 🙌❤️"

@nas_davids wrote:

"I am LIVING for your replies on the comments 🤣🤣😭"

@thatohatsip asked:

"Are you the campaign manager? 🤣🤣🤣"

@juffrou_rabie joked:

"Y'all are gonna give cupcake stress 😂😂😂 I love it."

@inga20 wrote:

"But it is performative 💜"

@babalwa_mni added:

"We👏do👏not👏care👏"

@off_brand_oreos said:

"I was warned of propaganda in school, never thought it'd look like this 😭😭"

@omphi.malepe simply wrote:

"Cause it is."

Security officers running on the left and Helen Zille on the right. Images: @tamijackson_za

Source: Instagram

More on Helen Zille's Joburg mayor campaign

Briefly News recently reported on Helen Zille shutting down critics over her foreign policy stance with one sharp line.

recently reported on Helen Zille shutting down critics over her foreign policy stance with one sharp line. Zille found herself waiting to be arrested during one of her Joburg campaign walkabouts, and the reason police got involved had everyone talking.

A Joburg woman posted a video directly challenging Helen Zille about the state of a DA-controlled ward.

Source: Briefly News