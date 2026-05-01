A woman in Johannesburg posted a video addressing Helen Zille over the state of one of Johannesburg's roads under the DA's leadership

The lady fanned the flames of Helen Zille's viral campaign for mayor of Johannesburg

South Africans showed their reactions as the woman pointed out the problems in a Johannesburg area where the DA amassed support

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In a video on TikTok, a Johannesburg woman referenced Helen Zille's viral swimming in a pothole moment. This time, she was arguing that Helen's campaign was hypocritical after she explored a location that is the DA's ward in Johannesburg.

Helen Zille came under fire over the condition of the Joburg ward under the DA. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson /Getty Images / @19712308a / TikTok

Source: UGC

The video posted on 26 April 2026 showed a Johannesburg woman addressing Helen Zille after swimming in a pothole. The lady was in a Johannesburg ward under the DA, and she showed its state.

In a video on TikTok by @19712308a, a woman in a DA ward in Johannesburg filmed the terrible state it's in. She explained that there was a massive pothole that was flooded, but they tried to put rubble in it to fix the problem. The lady said she wanted Helen to come and swim in it, especially because the damage was in a ward belonging to the DA political party. Watch the video below:

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South Africa split over Helen Zille call out

Many people thought that the video of the woman daring Helen Zille to swim in the pot hole. Some shared their thoughts as they debated whether the young lady had a point. Read the comments below:

People discussed Helen Zille's viral Joburg mayoral campaign. Image: Democratic Alliance

Source: Facebook

vuyo commented:

"I get it, Zille is known for swimming in puddles and or potholes, maybe she'll come with a jet ski 😁 "

Ogra_ZA said:

"In the City of Tshwane we spent 8 years under DA governance but we still don't have clean water."

florencezondi67 argued:

"What about the department responsible for that situation. People should stop politicising every situation, same goes with all ward councillors, they can escalate the issue, but there are departments responsible."

Jaybag added:

"She's selective with her swimming. Don't disturb her 😩"

Regular South African added:

"A ward councillor has no power, only to notify the city of issues in their ward and the mayor chosen by the majority will decide to help or not. Calling out helen on this makes no sense or you dont know how government works."

Sweetie Nzima shared:

'We also didn't have electricity for seven years in midvaal under DA ward/governance."

PorkTjopZA was amused:

"Lol, if it’s a DA ward doesn’t mean jack if the municipality is under someone else’s control. We sit with the same in the Eastrand. No service delivery because the municipality is run by EFF/ANC."

vuyo imagined:

"I get it, Zille is known for swimming in puddles and or potholes, maybe she'll come with a jet ski 😁"

InYourBlindSpot added:

"Jip, even rainstorms that flood areas where ppl were told not to build is now the DA's fault."

Mzansi in love with Helen Zille’s Usave sighting

Briefly News previously reported that the video, shared to the @zillecandidcam Instagram account, caught Zille in a moment that felt very real and very relatable. She was not at a fancy store but at a Shoprite Usave, paying by the counter like the rest of the country.

It is not clear exactly when the shopping trip took place. What is clear is that the internet had a lot of feelings about it. South Africans in the comments were moved by the sight of her there.

For many, it said something about who she is. A Shoprite Usave is not where politicians usually show their faces. It is where everyday South Africans stretch their money at the end of the month. Seeing a political figure there hit different.

Source: Briefly News