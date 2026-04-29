Helen Zille shared yet another adventure during her campaign for the position of Mayor of Johannesburg

The leader of the DA has been pointing out problems in the city of Johannesburg with viral public spectacles

One of her latest stunts was in Johannesburg, where she wanted to point out more issues with the city, but this time, legal authorities got involved

Helen Zille has been increasing the pressure with her campaign as Johannesburg mayor. The politician made it clear that she was determined to secure the position.

Zille took to social media on 28 April 2026 to share her latest idea in pursuit of the Joburg mayor position.

Helen Zille waited for the police in a TikTok video. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

In a video on TikTok by @helenzille shared the moment when police officers showed up because of a disruption she caused. In her caption, Helen said that she was told to wait for the police to come and arrest her for trying to enter the Metro Centre. The clip went viral because she decided to use the iconic song Locked Up by Akon. Watch the video below:

South Africa divided over Helen Zille

People admitted that they were amused by Helen Zille's song choice while waiting for the police. Many admitted that she made an impressive effort. Read the comments people shared:

Helen Zille relied on social media to campaign for mayor. Image: Michelly Rall

Source: Getty Images

GIFTSA commented:

"😂 I won’t vote for you, of course, but I gotta speak on how good this campaign is … if you were a different party, trust me, this run would win me over."

Chulu said:

"I hate how good this campaign is 😂"

Mc.lovin89 wrote:

"Nando’s marketing team should be worried at this point."

wisema_zulu wrote:

"Zille, we unemployed youth don’t care about files or everything else. We just want jobs that pay well, then we can focus on everything else. We can't focus on other things while we are hungry. Promise jobs, then we will vote for you."

Boipelo Mokgatla wrote:

"PR team cooked this year😭😭🔥 unfortunately, I’m ready to forget to vote for you😝"

God's favourite daughter ❤️was divided:

"She's so good sana 🔥🔥I'm low-key a huge fan all of a sudden 😂"

Selvaggio_za complained:

"I have been let down by the DA for the last 7 years. I've reached my limit with Cllr Visser. So much so that I'm moving on to another party. Heartbroken 😔"

🇿🇦Thabiso_Mathebula🇿🇦🇿🇦 added:

"You definitely got my vote, the engagement with the youth via content creation is on another level 🔥"

shannonleevenkatas commented:

"Your marketing content creator is an absolute G!!! Hope he/she is getting the bag💰💰💰 they deserve!!! this content is fiiiire!"

SA reacts as Helen Zille ziplines over Joburg sinkhole

Briefly News previously reported that Zille has turned Joburg’s broken streets into a campaign series that nobody can ignore. She snorkelled in a water-filled pothole in Douglasdale and rowed through a flooded Joburg street.

Both videos pushed the city into action faster than any formal complaint ever did. Repair crews showed up the day of the snorkel video to fix a long-standing burst pipe. The rowing clip had attention turning into action within hours of going up.

Most recently, Zille incorporated a child into her campaign. The DA leader was trending once again over the spectacle.

Source: Briefly News