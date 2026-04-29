TV personality and content creator Sithelo Shozi recently reacted to social media rumours that she's pregnant

Shozi recently sparked a debate online when she announced her engagement with pictures on her Instagram account

South Africans and fans of the TV personality congratulated her on her engagement on social media this past week

Sithelo Shozi denies rumours she's expecting a baby with Zimbabwean fiancé. Images: _Sithelo

Source: Instagram

Social media influencer Sithelo Shozi has reacted to pregnancy rumours after announcing her engagement to her boyfriend, Kudzaishe James Magura.

The media personality previously trended on social media when she confirmed her engagement to her Zimbabwean fiancé on her Instagram account.

Social media user @_6uhle shared on his TikTok account that the media personality responded to pregnancy rumours in his DMs after announcing she's engaged to be married.

"Thank you, thank you. I appreciate it so much. Unfortunately, I'm not pregnant, but in the future, we would love to extend our family. Right now, we are just basking in our moment and enjoying this next chapter," said Shozi.

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Social media users comment on Shozi's engagement

Queen🐝 said:

"Wow. This should be a sign to all those going through any kind of hardship or humiliation that ayikho into engadluli. I remember that December when Andile broke the internet by getting married while dating Sithelo. And well, a few years later, here we are. I hope many other beautiful woman have the courage to shape their fate, just like Sithelo."

St4r_kayy. ⭐🧍🏼‍♀️ replied:

"Being a multi-millionaire is risky these days. 😭😭."

Tashazero responded:

"Does Zim have an SIU?"

Figment wrote:

"I’m not praising anyone anymore."

Veroch said:

"[Sticker] The fact that you asked?!"

Pumpkin. 🫦 replied:

"That Zimmermann dress being around R50 000.00 is just so tea! What a girl."

Lollo_M commented:

"I also went through their website and even sent the ring to ChatGPT bafazi, yes, I am. I am very noisy. 😭👍🏽 I love this for her, she’s so deserving."

Lwethu❤ said:

"I wonder what happened to her and her sister, Yaz 🙏❤️😭."

AvaNiche reacted:

"It was over a man, apparently."

Khanyisa asked:

"What happened to the Shozi sisters?"

Lerato Lesela responded:

"Tiffany and Co? Ooh, he’s making serious bank 💲🤑."

Leonora_Karabo replied:

"I am no longer interested in a luxurious life, we need peace ✌️in our land."

Thomas said:

"Come back to me in 3 years. It will be all over."

Nomcebo Hlatshwayo responded:

"Oh, Miss Shozi truly looks like a sweetheart. Sithelo is my favourite sister. 🙌🏾😩 Kodwa I really wonder what would cause a fall out between them🥺💔."

Tiabreezy🤎 replied:

"It's just to clear the rumours."

Sithelo Shozi reacts to reports she's pregnant with Zimbabwean fiancé's baby. Images: SitheloShozi

Source: UGC

SIU Responds to Claims It Is Probing Cyan Boujee, Sithelo Shozi and MaWhoo After Lerutla’s Arrest

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) reacted to allegations that it was investigating Cyan Boujee, Sithelo Shozi, and MaWhoo.

In a statement on X, the SIU explained how its investigations work and how members of the public can submit tip-offs.

Social media users reacted strongly, with some urging the SIU to do lifestyle audits for popular figures.

Source: Briefly News