South African reality TV star Sithelo Shozi is off the market after her Zimbabwean boyfriend proposed to her

News and photos of the engagement were shared on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, by entertainment blogger Maphephandaba

Social media reactions were mixed, with some congratulating the couple while others focused on her large engagement ring

Sithelo Shozi's engagement pictures were leaked. Image: _sithelo

Source: Instagram

Halala! South African reality TV star Sithelo Shozi is off the market after being engaged to her Zimbabwean boyfriend.

The Masked Singer SA judge’s engagement comes as social media linked her to Ekurhuleni City manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla following his arrest.

While Sithelo Shozi has neither denied nor confirmed the rumours, her romantic life was back in the spotlight following her engagement with her Zimbabwean boyfriend.

Photos of Sithelo Shozi's engagement leak

On Wednesday, 22 April 2026, entertainment blogger Maphephandaba shared photos of Sithelo Shozi’s engagement. Her Zimbabwean boyfriend, Kudzaishe James Magura, got down on one knee in a boat on Lake Como, Italy, where he and Sithelo were on her birthday vacation.

In the photos, Sithelo Shozi showed off her expensive Tiffany engagement ring.

See the photos of Sithelo Shozi’s engagement below:

SA reacts after Sithelo Shozi gets engaged

In the comments beneath Maphephandaba’s post, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. While some congratulated Sithelo Shozi and her Zimbabwe fiancé, others gushed over her engagement ring.

Here are some of the comments:

bonolo_hard criticised:

“Sithelo deserves to be loved. Thank God there's a guy who still sees her worth. Some of you are commenting nastily after being with different men who never even showed you Durban, but because ke Sithelo, y'all wanna act innocent and clean? Nxa.”

leerhhlophe said:

“I feel like mentioning the Mpisanes. Hey, they put this child through hell. So happy for Sithelo, she deserves to be happy ❤️”

zeemhlungwane argued:

“The majority of married women are married to man that have been with other partners or women before, so I really don't understand why it's an issue with James. It takes time to find the one, so people should stop being negative and be happy for them as a couple, and stop putting other people in their relationship. James is no longer with Faith, Mihlahli, or all these other South African baddies. He's with Sithelo. Congratulations 🎉 to both of you ❤️”

tshidi_teffo remarked:

“Oh, how I wish she and her sister could just make up; this would have been such a moment for them.”

kay_mthembu gushed:

“Oh to be loved, what a rock😍💍 congratulations to Sithelo ❤️”

dr_magoro joked:

"Limpopo and Zimbabwe are neighbours by the way."

Mzansi reacted to Sithelo Shozi's engagement to her Zimbabwean boyfriend. Image: _sithelo

Source: Instagram

Who did Sithelo Shozi date before being engaged?

Sithelo Shozi usually keeps her romantic life under wraps.

Despite this, Briefly News has gathered that she has two baby daddies, namely, Makhosini Maseko and Andile Mpisane.

Her romantic life with Andile Mpisane was tumultuous and came to a head when they separated and began facing off in court over custody of one of their children.

Source: Briefly News