On Monday, 20 April 2026, MaWhoo, Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee were named in a viral X post that called on the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to investigate them

This came after Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla was nabbed at the OR Tambo International Airport

The post gained major traction online, with some social media users supporting the call for investigations

MaWhoo, Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee reported to SIU. Image: mawhoo_, cyan.boujee24, _sithelo

Source: Instagram

MaWhoo, Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee have been reported to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) following the arrest of Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla.

Cyan Boujee was linked to Lerutla after she deactivated her social media accounts.

As South Africans speculated on the possible link between the Ekurhuleni City Manager and the controversial social media influencer, a netizen requested that the SIU also investigate Sithelo Shozi and MaWhoo.

Cyan Boujee, MaWhoo and Sithelo Shozi reported to SIU

On Monday, 20 April 2026, X (Twitter) user @ISephara shared photos of MaWhoo, Cyan Boujee and Sithelo Shozi posing with expensive luxury cars.

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In the caption, the netizen asked the SIU to check whether the trio were beneficiaries of stolen funds. The post was captioned:

“Dear @RSASIU, In the matter of Kagiso Lerutla: Please also look into the bank accounts of "Mahwoo", "Sithelo" and "Cyan Boujee". Their real names are Thandeka Ngema, Sithelo Shozi and Honour Zuma. Check what assets or properties were bought in their names using stolen public funds received from Lerutla.”

Briefly News has reached out to MaWhoo, Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee regarding the speculation and will update this article when it receives their responses.

See the post below:

SA reacts to calls for Cyan Boujee and MaWhoo's investigation

The post gained traction and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some applauded the social media user for imploring the SIU to investigate MaWhoo, Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee, some

Here are some of the comments:

@DuncanWho remarked:

“Eeh, you cooking them on very high heat 🔥”

@Sandile_Nkosi96 said;

“This will unfold little by little, and we will be there watching.”

@VutisaniT applauded:

“Our people are assisting law enforcement agencies in many ways; this information is vital for the successful pinning down of evidence. Kudos to you.”

@sourscoziest said:

“Corrupt officials and their beneficiaries are really getting exposed this year.”

@VatoSprezza suggested:

“South Africans, it’s high time we stop clubbing at places that book unpatriotic artists...most artists in SA there's nothing about them to write home about. Shebeens and pubs ran with jukeboxes before, and some don't even need artists...baddies and DJs are in a crime looting jar!”

@lindon09 asked:

“@AuditorGen_SA, how just how did Ekurhuleni receive clean audits in a row if there's so much malfeasance, corruption and dishonesty? Shouldn't your office be explaining this to ordinary South Africans? Why is this office quiet? We deserve answers!”

Mzansi reacted to calls for MaWhoo, Sithelo Shozi and Cyan Boujee to be investigated. Image: AdvoBarryRoux

Source: Twitter

Why was Kagiso Michael Lerutla arrested?

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Michael Lerutla appeared before the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on fraud and corruption charges.

Lerutla was arrested yesterday, 19 April 2026, at the OR Tambo International Airport. Lerutla was appointed City Manager on 1 November 2025 and is a former Group CFO of the city.

Source: Briefly News