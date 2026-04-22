MacG trended after fans noticed the hypocrisy he displayed when defending Anele Mdoda and Cyan Boujee, who are embroiled in similar scandals

The 947 radio host's husband, Bonelela 'Buzza' Mgudlwa, was ordered to repay millions due to an alleged unlawful COVID-19 PPE tender deal

Whereas Cyan Boujee was allegedly romantically involved with the Ekurhuleni City Manager, Kagiso Lerutla, who was arrested for fraud

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South African podcaster MacG was recently called out for his alleged double standards when it came to his reactions to the recent scandals involving Cyan Boujee and Anele Mdoda.

MacG's double-standards were questioned after defending Anele Mdoda, but bashing Cyan Boujee. Image: MacGunleashed, Cyan.boujee24, Anele

Source: Instagram

Following the arrest of Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla on Monday, 20 April 2026, at OR Tambo International Airport, Mzansi has been linking Cyan Boujee and other SA baddies to him. So much so that Cyan's recent home was brought into the spotlight.

What MacG said about Anele Mdoda

After the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) ordered Bonelela Mgudlwa and his former partner and business partner, Katleho Mokonyane, to repay R14.3 million regarding an irregular COVID-19 PPE tender, Anele's name was thrust into the spotlight. MacG and Sol Phenduka defended her, saying she probably did not know about Buzza's dealings. They also mentioned that Anele has a massive reputation, and she wouldn't have tarnished it for anybody.

"Do you know how meticulous Anele is? Everything is strategic. Even now, she has a five-year plan of what her life would look like. Do you think someone that meticulous would let that slide?" MacG asked. "I think maybe she was too desperate for love, but knowing Anele, she wouldn't have subscribed to this," MacG said.

How MacG bashed Cyan Boujee

But such was not the case for Cyan Boujee. After she bought a R10 million home, MacG said Cyan could not have bought the home because she does not have a payslip.

“No, man, she doesn't even have a pay slip. Come on now. You need a pay slip to show that this money is coming in,” MacG said, adding that Cyan usually vlogs when doing something grand, so it was suspicious that she did not vlog this experience.

“Cyan Boujee vlogs everything. Trust me. If she were buying a house, she would blog a house shopping thing,” MacG added.

MacG further challenged Cyan Boujee to share a title deed, “People must post the title deed, bro. It's simple,” he said.

Mzansi calls MacG out

X users called MacG out for not maintaining the same stance as Anele when dragging Cyan Boujee.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Sol Phenduka and my Goat MacG defended Anele Mdoda and bashed Cyan Boujee the following for the same reasons. This level of hypocrisy must be studied in Hamanskraal College."

@TheGyal_ sared:

"When McG spoke about how it was a bad move for Cyan Boujie to post her new house, y’all said he’s hating. Now her accounts are all frozen, and she’s being deactivated left and right."

@JustVibes3xt stated:

"But Anele doesn’t flaunt her life like that, plus she’s from wealth. In their defence."

@SebopeThapelo said:

"They're gonna say Anele worked for everything she has; however, remember even our number citizen has billions, yet he was found with millions of foreign currency under a sofa zobaphi. It was so funny listening to their reasoning and their school of thought."

Anele and Buzza celebrate anniversary

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda and Bonelela “Buzza” Mgudlwa marked their first year as husband and wife by dedicating heartfelt posts to each other on Instagram

Source: Briefly News