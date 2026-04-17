Natasha Thahane gave social media a glimpse of her incredible figure, and her ex-boyfriend was roasted to no end

While fans gushed over the actress' striking beauty, others roasted soccer player Thembinkosi Lorch, claiming that he "fumbled" by letting her go

This follows the viral rumours that the couple was still together and had, in fact, never ended their relationship to begin with

Natasha Thahane's latest social media post placed Thembinkosi Lorch on the firing line. Images: natasha_thahane, thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Natasha Thahane recently set social media ablaze after sharing a glimpse of her stunning physique, but it was her ex-boyfriend, Thembinkosi Lorch, who ultimately felt the heat.

On 15 April 2026, the actress and influencer shared a video of herself showcasing her snatched hourglass figure in a cropped top and skinny jeans that accentuated her curves. Her caption suggested that she had completed a day of shooting and was finally getting some time to unwind.

"After a long day on set."

Having recently gone viral for her beauty and umqombothi-brewing skills, Thahane has once again dominated the conversation on social media, only this time, her former partner's name was also mentioned.

The Blood & Water actress dated footballer Thembinkosi Lorch from 2021, a high-profile relationship that kept fans captivated and tongues wagging. Despite announcing their split in early 2024 when their son was only two years old, the "Lorch and Natasha" saga continues to live on in the comments section of every post she shares. And her latest update was no different.

Online users were quick to point out Natasha's flourishing career and single glow, claiming that Lorch must regret ending their relationship.

Meanwhile, with online chatter suggesting that the pair are still together, it's unclear whether they mended their relationship or their "break-up" was merely to steer their romance away from the spotlight for good.

See Natasha Thahane's post below.

Social media raves over Natasha Thahane's striking beauty

The comment section was flooded with heart and fire-flame emojis as fans and peers marvelled at Natasha Thahane's stunning features. Read some of the comments below.

Actor Bonko Khoza's wife, Lesego, gushed over Natasha Thahane:

"Such a gorgeous girl."

orapeleng_m_ was stunned:

"Oh wow, I was not familiar with your game, young lady."

aya_mafuze reacted:

"Are you sure you have a child? 'Cause wow!"

andile_dumakud3 joked:

"Should’ve taken my soccer career seriously, yazi."

peacefully_mams teased:

"Where is your waist, Natasha?"

Online users believe Thembinkosi Lorch might regret breaking up with Natasha Thahane. Images: natasha_thahane, thembinkosi_lorch_3

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others were quick to suggest that wherever he is, Thembinkosi Lorch was punching the air and regretting ending their relationship.

thereal_chrisx.1 suggested:

"Mara Lorch fumbled."

moduba_dibetso threw shade at Thembinkosi Lorch:

"Lorch must be serious in life."

tloumatlou said:

"Yeah, he fumbled big time."

Mimi Mogale addresses cheating allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mimi Mogale's statement, addressing her former mistress's claims about her relationship.

After having her dirty laundry aired for all of social media to see, Mogale broke her silence to confront the drama and her former side chick, all while pleading with users not to drag her girlfriend's name into the mess.

Source: Briefly News