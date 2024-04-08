Natasha Thahane and her baby daddy, Thembinkosi Lorch, celebrated their baby's second birthday

The former couple shared separate birthday posts on their social media pages dedicated to their young man

This after the actress officially announced that she and the Mamelodi Sundowns player had called it quits

Former couple, Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch, wished their son well on his second birthday. Images: natasha_thahane, thembinkosi_lorch_3

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch are celebrating their son's birthday. The former couple shared separate posts of their sweet moments with their baby nearly two months after going public about their breakup.

Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch celebrate son's birthday

Former lovers, Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch's son turned two on 8 April and received warm birthday wishes from his parents.

Despite their seemingly tumultuous breakup, the couple seems to have put their differences aside to celebrate their young man's second birthday with sweet Instagram story posts.

Taking to their personal pages, both Natasha and Lorch posted sweet throwback moments of their time with their son.

Gossipmonger, Musa Khawula shared the photos and a rather spicy caption on his Twitter (X) page:

"The highly abusive Thembinkosi Lorch and his baby mama Nokuthula Thahane celebrate their son's second birthday."

Natasha Thahane shares cryptic posts after breakup

After announcing her breakup, Natasha Thahane began sharing several mysterious messages on her Instagram page that led netizens to believe that her relationship with Thembinkosi Lorch was anything but sunshine and rainbows:

Briefly News shared Natasha's first post following their breakup, where she posted a video of Rihanna addressing her GBV saga with Chris Brown, leaving fans to suspect that Lorch may have abused her.

However, it was the actress' response to fans' reactions to her breakup that seemingly confirmed their suspicions, when she revealed that she was lucky to be alive:

"This happened a long time ago. Now, let me post in peace! Stop saying I should heal; I am grateful I came out alive!"

