Natasha Thahane's breakup with Thembinkosi Lorch has sparked speculation and accusations of physical abuse

Social media users believe Thahane hinted at abuse by liking a comment suggesting Lorch hit her and her post-breakup Instagram story added fuel to the fire

Fans are divided, with some criticising Thahane for staying with Lorch despite his past legal issues, while others sympathise with her situation

The news about Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch's breakup has turned Mzansi social media users into private investigators. Many have been glued to Natasha's page waiting for the actress to share more details about why she ended their affair.

Fans suspect Lorch physically abused Natasha Thahane

Natasha Thahane may have kept her relationship with Lorch top secret, but fans think they can see through the cryptic posts. Eagle-eyed social media users concluded that Lorch physically abused the Blood & Water star after her recent post.

A social media user with the handle @ElaninQ noticed how Natasha Thahane liked a comment by a follower who asked if Lorch hit her. The post read:

"Natasha liking this comment tells me everything I need to know ✋ Lorch o sele."

Not only that, popular entertainment blog MDN News also shared a video that Natasha shared on her Instagram stories soon after announcing her breakup.

Mzansi reacts to abuse allegations against Lorch

Social media is on fire after the allegations against Thembinkosi Lorch. Fans think the Mamelodi Sundowns star who was recently in hot water for assaulting his ex-girlfriend physically abused his baby mama.

@ElaninQ said:

"Oh Natasha your man is found guilty of GBV and you stick by him? Bona nou."

@Siph_elele added:

"Her sharing that Riri clip says everything. "

@gistwhere wrote:

"Signs were there and she ignored them. Did she think she was an exception?"

@camagumayirha added:

"Lorch was accused of beating a chick up - Natasha Tahane went on ahead to date the guy. So?"

@Thee_Thembi22 noted:

"I think she was also beaten by Lorch. She posted on IG story a video of Rihanna when she was telling her story as to how her domestic violence case happened with CB."

@mmrangym added:

"She even posted a clip of Rihanna speaking about the Chris Brown situation."

