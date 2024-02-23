Actress Natasha Thahane recently shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story

The post that Natasha shared on social media hinted at abuse, leaving many netizens curious

Social media users had a debate if her ex-lover Lorch abused her during their relationship or not

Natasha Thahane continued to hint at abuse on social media. Image: @natasha_thahane

Source: Instagram

The news about Natasha Thahane and Thembinkosi Lorch's breakup has turned social media users into private investigators. Many have been glued to Natasha's social accounts for the actress to share more tea about why she ended their relationship.

Natasha Thahane drops another cryptic post

The ambassador of Garnier has turned the social media streets upside-down following her breakup. The star recently trended once again online after sharing a cryptic post hours after she announced her separation from the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lorch.

Thahane has dropped yet another cryptic post which had netizens concluding that she was abused during their relationship. The post that she shared on her Instagram story reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"suba muncu!!! This happened a long time ago. Now let me post in peace! Abo "heal" animeni. I am grateful I came out alive!"

The news and gossip page MDNews then reshared the post on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Natasha Thahane I'm grateful I came out alive!"

See the post below:

Mzansi weighed in on Natasha's latest post

After the star shared that cryptic post, many social media users flooded the comment section, which turned into a debate amongst themselves. See some of the reactions below:

@Sandiso__N wrote:

"The fact that she keeps explaining herself, say a lot about been hurt that our boi chose peace over beauty..."

@Alejandrathetwi said:

"I'm happy you dumped him before it's too late girl. That man was not good for your mental heath and has a history or GBV, his face is full of anger he can't even hide it with a fake smile."

@Sphe____ responded:

"Someone said sexual allegations loading they were not wrong, I see it too."

@IAMTHEEPREACHER replied:

"A looming GBV case against Lorch, may the devil's plan crush and never succeed."

@KayIgama shared:

"She's using the abuse card knowing well feminist will cry with her."

@NtateWilliams commented:

"This sound like abused person."

@BraStoveDieMahn tweeted:

"Am starting to think Satan is a woman that's why Lord Christ never had women as his disciples."

@gnont questioned:

"Why does she keep explaining herself."

Natasha Thahane rocks Sundowns colours after Lorch’s recent move

Briefly News previously reported that Natasha Thahane recently showed support to her husband, Thembinkosi Lorch, following the announcement that he has moved to Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates.

Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane is rallying behind her man Thembinkosi Lorch after he officially moved to Mamelodi Sundowns. The controversial soccer star's move was recently announced on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News