Natasha Thahane recently showed support to her husband Thembinkosi Lorch following the announcement that he has moved to Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates.

Natasha Thahane stuns in yellow outfit

Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane is rallying behind her man Thembinkosi Lorch after he officially moved to Mamelodi Sundowns. The controversial soccer star's move was recently announced on social media.

Taking to her Instagram page soon after the announcement, Natasha shared a picture rocking a stunning yellow outfit. Although the star did not say anything about the pictures, Orlando Pirates fans hilariously accused her of rubbing it in their faces that Lorch had left.

Bucs heartbroken by Natasha's post

Orlando Pirates fans shared funny comments after the actress' picture went viral. Many said she should have tried to convince Lorch to stay at Pirates. Meanwhile, Sundowns fans felt she looked stunning in the colourful outfit, unlike the "bones and skull" she used to wear.

@b__sosha said:

"Why didn't you stop him? thought you love bucs Natasha"

@noko.mathobela.16 wrote:

"So you sold him to Sundowns vele "

@n.i.c.o.l.e_mua added:

"Going through the comments and you know what? "

@bandie_zulu commented:

"you’re even wearing yellow clothes now."

@ha3hies said:

"You look more beautiful in those Mamelodi Sundowns yellow colours "

@cash_mooney99 added:

"You trynna rub our hearts with those smiles? We ain’t gon’ heal keh sana. We are HURT, forever Hurt.!!"

@theonlyguy_vlardirm21 commented:

"Hawu not even 2 days lorch signed for downs you already on yellow you also in to this ne?"

Natasha Thahane blamed for Lorch's move to Sundowns

Briefly News previously reported that Thembinkosi Lorch looking to sign with Mamelodi Sundowns. The rumour mill has it that the Orlando Pirates star is allegedly looking to jump ship to the soccer team and fans are not accepting of this.

According to The South African, there are talks about Thembinkosi Lorch moving to Mamelodi Sundowns.

