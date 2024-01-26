Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch is apparently looking to sign with Mamelodi Sundowns

Fans of the soccer star are blaming Natasha Thahane for this apparent move, saying he planted that seed in him

Some suspect that the TikTok video Natasha made wearing a Sundowns jersey was a way of hinting at the news

Thembinkosi Lorch is apparently looking to sign with Mamelodi Sundowns, and fans are blaming Natasha Thahane. Image: @thembinkosi_lorch_3, Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Is Thembinkosi Lorch looking to sign with Mamelodi Sundowns? The rumour mill has it that the Orlando Pirates star is allegedly looking to jump ship to the soccer team and fans are not accepting of this.

Thembinkosi rumoured to be leaving Orlando Pirates

According to The South African, there are talks about Thembinkosi Lorch moving to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Although nothing has been verified, fans are already blaming the mother of his child, Natasha Thahane, for this move.

Many suspect that the TikTok video Natasha made wearing a Sundowns jersey was a way of hinting at the news to the public.

Is Natasha hinting at Lorch's move?

In the TikTok video, Natasha mimicked the sound of a woman asking why people are staring at her. Then people respond that it is because she is gorgeous.

Looking beyond the video were curious fans who asked about the sudden change in jerseys.

Mxolisipele:

"Whose jersey is this Natasha?"

Nomfundo Catty Khumalo:

"You want us to talk don't you?"

mamzizi06

"You're pretty but now what is going on with the jersey?"

Dukuduku:

"Natasha, I no longer like you."

m:

"Hawu, I thought you were one of us, what's going on with this jersey?"

Are things still going great between Natasha and Lorch?

Just recently, Natasha recited a poem by the popular isiZulu poet Nue Sam, where she confesses her undying love for her man and how his love makes her lose all reservations.

Fans speculated that the poem was meant for her lover, Thembinkosi Lorch.

Orlando Pirates suspends Thembinkosi Lorch

In a previous report from Briefly News, Orlando Pirates has suspended Thembinkosi Lorch after he was sentenced for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The football club released a statement saying internal proceedings have been initiated to address Lorch's conduct.

Social users shared different opinions on the matter with some saying the soccer player has disgraced Pirates.

