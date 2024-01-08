Mamelodi Sundowns spent almost R50 million signing Argentinian player Matias Esquivel

The midfielder played for 4th-placed Primera División and is expected to join the Brazilians for R46.7 million

South Africans were jealous and did not hide how they felt

South Africans got chest pains because Sundowns spent almost R50 million signing a player.

Source: Getty Images

Mamelodi Sundowns broke the bank and spent a whipping R46.7 million to sign Argentinian player Matias Esquivel from Club Atlético Lanús. The player is expected to join the Brazilians soon, and fans are super-excited for the new signing.

Mamelodi Sundowns sign Argentinian player

According to iDiski Times, the club has pursued the young midfielder since last year, and the club and Esquivel agreed to the terms in December. The prolific midfielder had an excellent season with the Primera División team, which finished fourth in the season. He was expected to play in Europe but allegedly signed a contract in South Africa.

Esquivel to join Sundowns soon

The deal is expected to be confirmed soon, and he will arrive during the African Cup of Nations. @iDiskiTimes also revealed that this is the club’s second signing in less than a year worth millions. One challenge Sundowns may face is which foreign player will be sacrificed to register him as a foreign player since the club is said to have reached its five-player quota. Read the tweet here:

Some netizens are happy

South Africans praised Mamelodi Sundowns’ fearlessness in spending big bucks for talent.

Aluwani said:

“Sundowns is competing with continental giants, not just Soweto United. Al-Ahly recently bought a player for R200 million. Quality is not cheap.”

AFL is second biggest tournament remarked:

“Al Ahly and other teams sign players in the same price region and higher, and these are teams that Sundowns look to keep competing against. Sundowns is on the right track.”

Goca pointed out:

“Sundowns is wrecking grown men’s hearts! There’s no financial cap. Spending hundreds of millions of rands is fair game.”

Others were not happy with the signing

Gumani said:

“All these millions just to win the league.”

Lekoh said:

“He will win them R14 million only. What a waste of money.”

Sfiso M:

“Another useless signing.”

