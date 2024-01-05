The African Cup of Nations's prize money has been given a 40% increase for this year

The Confederation of African Football president Patrice Motsepe announced that this increase is earmarked for African football development

South Africans praised Motsepe for his leadership, and some called for him to receive a second term

With eight years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist, provided coverage of current affairs, shedding light on sports-related news, events and developments in the sports sector.

Mzansi stans CAF president Patrice Motsepe's leadership in increasing the AFCON prize money. Images: Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images and Issouf Sanogo/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) raised its prize money for the African Cup of Nations. The organisation revealed that there will be a 40% increase for the winner of the AFCON. South Africans praised CAF's president, Patrice Motsepe, for a well-done job.

AFCON prize money increased by 40%

According to SABC News, the competition winners will receive around R130 million, and the runners-up are expected to go home with almost R75 million. The two losing semi-finalists will not walk away empty-handed but will be given just over R46 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Patrice Motsepe believes that CAF has progressed over the past two years in ensuring that all its major competitions receive a prize money injection and increase. He also believes the money should go a long way to developing African football.

Mzansi beamed with pride

South Africans on Facebook were intensely proud of Motsepe for being a visionary and bringing positive change to African football for AFCON and other CAF championships.

Tonny Murhula Musanganya said:

“The guy is doing a good job at CAF. He deserves a second term!”

Potent Content remarjked:

“We are led. Patrice Motsepe must become Kaizer Chiefs’ chairman.”

Makhosini Trevor Jele pointed out:

“I knew that where Motsepe lands, good things happen.”

Khali KaKuseni was impressed.

“Dr Motsepe and his leadership are doing wonders for the growth of African Football. Amazing.”

Grzani Gazza Ndavani:

“That’s why he’s a billionaire. He talks the money language.”

Chaiye Mula wrote:

“Keep rising, African football. Finally, Africa has someone who loves football at the helm. Good going, Motsepe.”

Gibson Misinde observed:

“Let’s hope the various football associations will also give enough money to players and the whole team of trainers."

Motsamai RD Motsamai was taken in.

“Now football is turbocharged. Good progress, CAF.”

Patrice Motsepe wants African players to be paid more

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Patrice Motsepe called for African football players to be paid higher salaries.

Motsepe believes that paying players more money keeps them in Africa, generating more economic wealth and socioeconomic upliftment.

South Africans debated his statements. Some believe he was correct, while others believe he spoke from a position of wealth."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News