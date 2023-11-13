Billionaire Patrice Motsepe, CAF President, is advocating for higher African football player salaries for economic growth

A debate has ensued as South Africans discuss the impact of Motsepe's push for higher player payments with contrasting views

Motsepe's call has sparked divided opinions among netizens, with concerns over players' financial habits and the broader impact on the sport

PRETORIA - Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe believes paying players more money helps positively in terms of economic growth, wealth and socio-economic upliftment.

Motsepe shared his sentiments during a special visit with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) President Gianni Infantino to President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria, reports Newzroom Afrika.

Speaking to the broadcaster, Motsepe said the media must always give a positive message:

"We went to the derby yesterday (12 November) because it's important that there isn't a perception that the success of the African Football League will to some extent contribute to the disadvantage of the Premier Soccer League, it's not true.

"Paying players more and keeping them in Africa generates more economic wealth and more economic growth, and socio-economic upliftment."

South Africans divided over Motsepe's views

South Africans were left debating among themselves on the viability of paying players more money, with some seeing this as a dangerous tactic that might lead to players living extravagant lifestyles and retiring as paupers.

The comment section of a post by @Newzroom405 on X was flooded with views from the public on the paying of players more money.

Below are some of the comments:

@MooketsiDaniel suggested:

"I think Dr Motsepe deserves the Presidency, thoughts please!"

@ZukoMandlakazi supported Motsepe's views by saying:

"Mr Motsepe is absolutely correct here, before he did what he’s done with Sundowns, bigger soccer teams used to be greedy, all the money made used to go to the team owners when soccer is such a super short career. What he did with Sundowns was good for our football."

@MabasaNaldo looked at the broader picture by suggesting:

"As a CAF president, you should strive to develop football across the continent TP, Wydad, Al Ahly, etc. These teams are rich and led by rich people already, with their players well paid."

@Samirah02 posed the question:

"For you, it's just money. Besides, this AFL is just a selected few and the rich are getting richer. Why not invest that money in youth and women's football on the continent?"

@DonnyDunn remarked:

"Wealth? Most buy flashy cars and houses and VIP bottles and end up bankrupt after retiring from playing."

@TBK86 said:

"Let's not forget Banyana Banyana. All female sports actually need and deserve equal, if not more pay."

@Memela01329528 commented:

"I get his point. But there's no threat of them leaving for Europe in any way due to the substandard type of football and players we produce. More money will mean a more opulent lifestyle for the players and slay queens. Development of our league players needs a more holistic approach."

@Hlabirwa_ said:

"I doubt Motsepe understands the matters of the economy."

