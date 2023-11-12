A South African musician, Young Stunna, got to mingle with Patrice Motsepe, a legendary name in the business and football world

One of the wealthiest men in South Africa, Patrice Motsepe, and the young musician are rubbing shoulders in a viral clip

Online users thought it was fascinating to see Young Stunna with the President of Mamelodi Sundown Football Club

Patrice Motsepe was spotted with Young Stunna. The SETE hitmaker was at an event that had the billionaire in attendance.

Young Stunna and Patrice Motsepe met, and the musician's fans were delighted. Image: Instagram /@youngstunna_rsa / Getty Images /Eurasia Sport Images

Source: UGC

Young Stunna shared several highlights from the night he had. The post of Patrice Motsepe and the musician received over 40,000 likes from loyal fans.

A post shared on Twitter showed the artist shaking hands with South African millionaire Patrice Motsepe. Watch the video below:

Young Stunna also shared a picture of himself with the TymeBank boss on his Instagram. The musician shared pictures of his performance on the special occasion in the posts.

SA stans Young Stunna and Patrice Motsepe

Many people were pleased to see the musician rubbing shoulders with Patrice Motsepe. Read below to see what fans had to say:

@missnairobilux said:

"Love to see it."

@Aria4991 commented:

"This is really dope."

@Ayanda_Cele wrote:

"I hope he gave him imali ye cold drink."

@Keo__Chere was curious:

"I wonder how that conversation went."

Major League DJz take pics with Jooahnn Rupert

In a separate story, Major League DJz were happy to meet Johann Rupert. The billionaire businessman and the brothers' picture caused controversy as fans shared their opinions.

SA reacts to billionaire Johann Rupert potential R110m earnings

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa’s richest man, billionaire Johann Rupert, is set to get a substantial payout this year.

The billionaire is looking at getting over R100 million in dividend payouts from Remgro, an investment holding company with holdings in Mediclinic, the OUTsurance Group, Vumatel, Discovery and more.

According to BusinessTech, his father, Anton, founded the holding company. The billionaire owns shares in the company under his company, Beleggings Proprietary Ltd.

Source: Briefly News