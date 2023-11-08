The Major League DJz are back on social media to cause a stir among netizens with their photo dumps

One dump in particular was with South African businessman, Johann Rupert, which caught netizens by surprise

Online users alleged that the twin DJs are rubbing shoulders with the billionaire businessman to secure the bag

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Social media users accused the Major League DJz of being opportunists after they shared a photo with billionaire, Johann Rupert. Images: Instagram/ majorleaguedjz and David M. Benett/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Netizens gave the Major League DJz a bombastic side eye after they posed for a picture with Johann Rupert. The twin DJs showed off their time with the South African billionaire at a party with the Springboks after their Rugby World Cup win.

Online users called the DJs opportunists, while others said Julius Malema would disown them considering his dislike for Rupert.

Major League DJz pose for pictures with Johann Rupert

Would you look at that, the Major League DJz are playing with the big boys now! The twin DJs shared a photo with none other than South African business mogul, Johann Rupert at a celebration for the Springboks' Rugby World Cup win.

"Bafana ba style.. diBen 10."

Netizens revealed that Julius Malema would not be happy with the DJs rubbing shoulders with Rupert seeing that Ju Ju has accused the billionaire of corruption and stealing land from black people. He later gave Rupert a list of demands for the land.

Just last year in 2022, the EFF leader and the twin DJs shared some photos in Spain:

Netizens weigh in on Major League DJz and Johann Rupert photo

Online users are convinced that the Major League DJz are on a quest to get the bag and who better to provide opportunities than the so-called "breadwinner" and "president of the country", Mr Johann Rupert?

Ndi_Muvenda_ said:

"This is Beautiful. No one would say no to meeting the President of South Africa."

SamTrong3 asked netizens:

"Is Malema going to disown his boys now?"

Given_Maps responded:

"Secure the bag, gents. That’s all there is to it!"

EazyDes said:

"Don't let Juju see this, he will find something wrong with it."

Major League DJz reveal details behind Bandile using crutches

In more Major League DJz updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the twin DJs revealing the reason behind twin brother Bandile always using crutches. Fans wished the DJ a speedy recovery:

"Sending love and prayers, majita. We need him fully fit!"

The twin DJs were previously mocked over their drip, with netizens questioning their odd style of dress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News