The Major League DJz finally opened up about the reason one twin, Bandile has used crutches over the years

After fans raised the issue, the twin DJs revealed that they were involved in a car accident which affected Bandile's knee

The DJz went on to say that Bandile underwent five operations to treat his injured knee

Major League DJz revealed the reason behind twin brother Bandile always using crutches, saying his knee was injured in a car accident.

The Major League DJz have managed to keep their private lives under wraps but their recent revelation sparked worry among fans. This was due to fans' growing concern over the fact that one twin, Bandile always walks with crutches.

The twin DJz opened up about their car accident which affected the twin's knee, leading him to undergo five operations.

Major League DJz reveal story behind Bandile's crutches

The Major League DJz raised concern among fans when twin brother Bandile appeared in several new photos with crutches.

After much speculation, the DJz cleared the air about what led to Bandile's injury - a freak car accident that nearly took their lives but thankfully, only fractured his knee:

In 2020, the Major League DJz were involved in a horrific car accident that affected twin brother Bandile and fractured his knee.

Despite the chaotic collision, the twin DJs managed to push through and grow their brand but the drama that unfolded thereafter saw Bandile dragging the Road Accident Rund (RAF) to court for failing to pay him his R3 million claim.

Mzansi shows love to Major League DJz' Bandile

Fans and followers rallied around Bandile to show him support, hoping that his fifth operation would be his last, and he wouldn't have to use crutches anymore:

SamChords101 encouraged:

"Speedy recovery."

Qbeatz2kwl said:

"Sending love and prayers majita. We need him fully fit, y'all are national treasure now. God's Speed."

xeshamusiq showed love:

"Speedy recovery fam. Get well with your injury so you will serve the world with great tunes Amapiano."

Major League DJz dragged for fashion sense

In more Major League DJz updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the twin DJs' latest fashion statement that had netizens scratching their heads, with one user saying:

"Maybe I'm too poor to understand."

They were previously under attack by online users after posting pictures wearing huge shoes that had netizens rolling on the floor laughing.

