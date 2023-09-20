The Major League DJz got mocked after they showed off their chunky black shoes in their latest posts

Netizens ripped into the duo's sense of style and compared them to Spongebob Squarepants and McDonald's

They have cemented their names under SA's most fashionable celebs, but that does not mean they always get it right

Amapiano superstars, Bandile and Banele Mbere have their own sense of style, which has evolved over the years.

Major League DJz have their own unique sense of style that often gets people talking. Image: @majourleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

Major League DJz cause a stir with their drip

In their latest post, the twins posed for the camera and made sure to show off their fits.

The globetrotters are currently rocking crowds in Mzansi, with their last gig being in Johannesburg. They announced that they were headed to Cape Town.

They took a moment to share some snaps, which were captioned:

"Good vibes or Goodbyes."

Netizens poked fun at their shoes

The twins were previously criticised for always wearing matching clothes. This time, their shoes were under attack.

@Top_dawg15 said:

"I am paying respects to the shoes."

@Nkateko_KAL joked:

"When they say big shoes to fill. This is exactly what they mean."

Major League slam government for doing too little for Amapiano

The DJz took to Twitter to express their concerns over the government's lack of support for the Amapiano genre. The DJs reckon that this genre is South Africa's biggest export.

"What is South Africa doing for Amapiano to make sure Amapiano is really taken to the world? What has the government done for Amapiano? This is our best export, but what support have we given to the genre to make sure it touches all corners of the world?"

This was after the whole debate about Amapiano after American rapper Swae Lee credited Nigeria for it.

