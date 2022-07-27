Major League DJz, Bandile and Banele, are hard at work making a name for themselves on the entertainment scene overseas

Major League DJz have been determined to bring amapiano to the world, and the two were spotted rubbing shoulders with a big Hollywood actor

The photo of Major League DJz with British actor Idris Elba had many excited who expressed how happy the DJs' success makes them

Major League DJz are turning the world into their musical playground. The two brothers are making strides in the international scene as they were spotted partying with Idris Elba.

Beloved South African DJs Bandile and Banele were excited to hang out in the DJ booth with Idris Elba on a night out partying. Image: Instagram/@majorleaguedjz

The Major League DJz are taking their vow to "bring amapiano to the world" seriously. Aside from working with UK artist Headie One, Banele and Bandile rubbed shoulders with one of Hollywood's finest, Idris Elba.

Major League DJz in the booth with Idris Elba

Fans of Major League DJz were excited when the musical duo shared a picture of them hanging out with Idris Elba. The photo shows Major League DJz and Idris Elba in the DJ booth in a club.

Idris Elba occasionally dips his toes into music, and fans of the DJ were happy to see them hanging out. ManyMzansi netizens were happy to see the proudly South African musicians hanging out with an international entertainer.

The Major League DJz are also working on a project with UK Drill rapper Headie One, adding a cherry on the cake. South African fans of the DJ feel as though the Major League DJz are putting South Africa on the international map.

@Mokoko49728399 commented:

"The fact that South Africans are getting more exposure oversees, we are winning bafethu... sabangena one by one so handsome Idris Elba."

@Society commented:

"These boys are highly connected. No wonder they have every celebrity in South Africa."

@Rat31Rat commented:

"These guys are not getting their flowers."

@dididahgoat commented:

"These guys are moving ne"

“Piano to the world": Major League DJz ink recording deal with Atlantic Records

Briefly News previously reported that South African music duo Major League DJz is setting the bar very high. On Wednesday, 16 March, the stars announced that they had signed a major recording deal with Atlantic Records, becoming the first Amapiano artists to sign with the international company.

This is a perfect opportunity for Major League DJz, who wish to ensure that the world hears and enjoys authentic Amapiano music. The stars have performed in African countries such as Ghana and Zimbabwe, and they have also performed internationally.

