Major League DJz are on a mission to take the South African Amapiano sound to Africa and beyond

The talented duo announced via Instagram that they had signed a major recording deal with Atlantic Records

Major League DJz will join the likes of Cardi B, Snoop Dogg, Ed Sheeran and Jack Harlow, who are also signed to the label

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South African music duo Major League DJz is setting the bar very high. On Wednesday, 16 March, the stars announced that they had signed a major recording deal with Atlantic Records, becoming the first Amapiano artists to sign with the international company.

Major League DJz has signed a recording deal with American-based company Atlantic Records. Image: @majorleaguedjz

Source: Instagram

This is a perfect opportunity for Major League DJz, who wish to ensure that the world hears and enjoys authentic Amapiano music. The stars have performed in African countries such as Ghana and Zimbabwe, and they have also performed internationally.

The Shoota Moghel hitmakers announced the good news on their Instagram page. They said the journey has not been easy, but they are grateful for the support they have received along the way.

"We can finally announce that your South African boys have finally signed a major global record deal with @atlanticrecords. It’s been a crazy journey for your boys and we would love to thank every single person that has been behind us through it all. “PIANO TO THE WORLD” was just a phrase that we believed in so much so that it changed our lives," they wrote.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The South African reports that the DJs also took time to appreciate the late rapper Riky Rick for his role in the deal. They said that it was through the Boss Zonke rapper's guidance that they secured the deal. They added:

"We would love to thank our late bro @rikyrickworld for being a part of this journey, being a part of the negotiations and always guiding us. We really wish you were here to watch it all unfold. Let's do it like you would say, 'LET'S OPERATE BOYS'."

Fans and fellow celebrities flocked the comments section with congratulatory messages for the twins.

@casspernyovest wrote:

"Congrats Boyz. Onwards!"

@kamo_mphelaxx added:

"Let’s go HUGE."

@mmaponyane commented:

"Next level!!! Congratulations!"

@buhlesamuels noted:

"Congratulations, guys!"

Mamkhize’s baby Andile Mpisane celebrates birthday by signing recording deal with Def Jam Records

Briefly News previously reported that businesswoman and philanthropist Shauwn Mkhize, who is popularly known as MaMkhize, is one proud mom. MaMkhize's multi-talented son Andile Mpisane marked his 21st birthday by inking a massive deal with Def Jam Records.

Andile announced the exciting news on his Instagram page on Tuesday. The doting mom also took to her social media page to gush over her "baby".

Not only is Andile multi-talented, but he also has a heart of gold.

Source: Briefly News