South African music is slowly taking over the international music scene, and peeps are here for the growth

Social media users couldn't keep calm when Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton used Musa Keys' song Selema in his viral reel

Celebs, including Cassper Nyovest and Boity, flocked to the British motorsport star's page to rave about Musa Keys' song

Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has joined the Amapiano wave. The star had South Africans gushing when he used Musa Keys' hit song Salema in his reel.

Video of Lewis Hamilton vibing to Musa Keys' song 'Selema' causes a stir on social media. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Hamilton took to his social media pages to give his fans a glimpse of how his weekend went down. In the now-viral clip, the motorsport champion showed peeps what he did during his fun-filled weekend.

"Whole weekend in one minute", he captioned the clip.

According to TimesLIVE, the music he used in the reel quickly caught Mzansi's attention. South African social media users, including some celebrities, couldn't keep calm after Lewis Hamilton used Musa Keys' banger Salema featuring Loui.

@casspernyovest said:

" piano."

@leboramp03 commented:

"Yohhh it's the song you used for me ."

@tadiiwa1 added:

"Lewis and African music together just fits so perfectly."

@bongekaxala wrote:

"You have to come to South Africa pls."

@styles_rsa noted:

"A whole South African track on Lewis’s Reel."

@sugii23 said:

"Love this Video Lewis! Keep them coming and love the music!"

Source: Briefly News