Dineo Ranaka took to Instagram to share a video of the 959 Breakfast show hosts attempting to learn the new Robot Boii dance challenge

Robot Boi was the one who taught the hosts about the challenge, and they were more than eager to learn

Fans reacted to the video, with many pointing out Sol, who appeared to be struggling to learn the moves

Robot Boii is one of many Mzansi musicians known not only for their upbeat music but also for their addictive dance moves. Dineo Ranaka and Sol Phenduka learned a few things from him today after his guesting on the latest #959breakfast broadcast.

'Podcast and Chill" co-host Sol Phenduka has amused Mzansi after his attempt at Robot Boii's dance challenge. Image: @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

Dineo uploaded a video on Instagram of the hosts learning to dance to Robot Boii's song Salary Salary. Sol's appearance in the video has many people cackling on the internet because of his two left feet. The Podcast and Chill with MacG co-host can be seen getting corrected by the Salary Salary hitmaker several times. it was mostly his noticeably incorrect dancing posture.

"There are TWO Types of groups in this World…Group Dineo & Group Sol #YouKnowWhereTheDangerIs," said Robot Boii in Dineo Ranaka's comments section.

Dineo shared the following on Instagram:

Sol has received no mercy from netizens for his dance skills.

@bownze said:

"Sol cant dance "

@lolla_rend commented:

"Lol Sol, you are me and I am you"

@gugulukame wrote:

"What's happening there by Sol? "

@palesa_mohapeloa shared:

"SolI'm not happy shame"

@andylovenest posted:

"Bathong what is @Solpenduka doing? "

@DLV_0228 added:

"I keep trying to watch everyone but my eyes keep getting stuck on @Solphendukaa "

