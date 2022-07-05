Skhumba Hlophe and Thomas Msengana are a trending topic on Twitter following their evening show on Kaya 959 last night

Mzansi peeps are praising them for their chemistry and want them back on the morning show because it doesn't feel the same with the new hosts

Podcast and Chill with MacG co-host Sol Phenduka and media personality Dineo Ranaka have been hosting the station's breakfast show after the two were moved to the evening show

Skhumba and Thomas Msengana's new Kaya 959 slot has become a Twitter trend.

Skhumba Hlophe and Thomas Msengane's new show has Mzansi viewers yearning for their return to their Kaya 959 breakfast slot. Image: @skhumba_official/ Instagram and @thomasmsengana/ Twitter

This comes after the station announced that Podcast and Chill with MacG co-host Sol Phenduka and media personality Dineo Ranaka were appointed as the new hosts of 959 Breakfast, which Skhumba Hlophe and Thomas Msengana initially hosted.

Fans of the show were devastated after becoming attached to the show and the hosts who have the "Bonnie and Clyde" chemistry. This sadness was turned into joy when the station confirmed in a statement that Skhumba and Msengana had not been fired from the station.

Kaya 959 has recently announced that the popular duo had been moved to a new timeslot - Monday through Thursday from 10pm to midnight and Friday from 9pm to midnight.

"The highly popular duo has given listeners many memorable moments of fun, laughter, great music and inspiring discussion over the last 13 months. The public will be happy to know that Thomas and Skhumba are not leaving the Kaya 959 stable. They have been tasked with turning nighttime radio on its head in their new slot, 'Last Call' on Mondays to Thursdays 10pm to midnight, and Fridays 9pm to midnight," said Kaya 959 in a statement.

Fans of the duo have been nothing but grateful that their favourite hosts are still on air together, but they still want them to return to their original slot - the breakfast show.

@Iam_Gadifele wrote:

"Oh but last night was everything & more. I can't wait for tonight #LastCall #ThomasAndSkhumba"

@nzukisoooo said:

"#ThomasAndSkhumba the show trended. It was awesome. Akulalwa again tonight. @skhumbi and @thomasmsengana, well done once again."

@ICE_TALI added:

"@KayaOnAir Fumbled by removing #ThomasAndSkhumba in the Morning now we are forced to juggle the Dial to find something to listen to every morning @thomasmsengana @skhumbi were made for Kikilikigi We loved it in the Morning ❤️"

