Sithelo Shozi has won Mzansi's hearts once more, thanks to the dress she wore to this year's Durban July

This follows after Twitter users have labelled the DJ and influencer a predator after it was revealed that she had been dating an underage Andile Mpisane at the time

Mzansi Twitter users were torn between complimenting her and maintaining the same energy and impression they had of her when the alleged grooming news became public knowledge

Sithelo Shozi's appearance at the Durban July Festival has demonstrated that cancel culture does not exist.

Sithelo Shozi’s Durban July Dress has made her find her way back in Twitter users' hearts. Image

Source: Instagram

This comes after the DJ and influencer had been 'cancelled' on Twitter for dating musician and footballer Andile in 2021, who was 20 then, while Sithelo was 27. They have two children together, and at the time they were still together and the relationship was revealed, they already had one child.

Mzansi has labelled her an alleged predator after their relationship became public. According to Zalebs, Andile was 17 years old when they met which has complicated matters further because he was a minor.

This has become old news and the label did not seem to matter anymore after Sithelo received a flood of love and compliments for the extravagant dress she wore to the Durban July.

@DaGreat_T said:

"Best dressed woman for me goes to SITHELO SHOZI #Hdj2020 #durbanjuly2022 #DurbanJuly"

@sandra07415427 wrote:

"Sithelo shozi thats the tweet for the day … I mean girl came blazing hot #durban july #HDJ2022"

@Refilwe_April24 added:

"Sithelo Shozi stepped on everybody’s neck at the Durban july."

Sithelo has posted the following on Instagram:

While some Mzansi Twitter users were drawn in by the dress, others reminded them that she had been named an alleged predator.

@uBongwe said:

"Sithelo is no longer a predator? Angilwi."

@Sofyfashionista wrote:

"Just izolo yall were calling Sithelo a predator and worse. She mizes yall and slaps on a fire dress and suddenly she's yalls Beyonce. Loadshedding is coming and going with your brains."

Sithelo Shozi accused of copying Tamia Mpisane’s dress at the Durban July: “She’s obsessed with Tamia”

Briefly News previously reported that Sithelo Shozi might have made it to the best-dressed list at the Durban July but fans had many things to say about her fit.

The star who is also Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane's baby mama oozed elegance in a lengthy number that showed off her perfect hourglass figure. Many lauded her for her fashion sense, but others noticed similarities with the one that Tamia Mpisane wore to the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.

The two stars started trending as Twitter users dished their thoughts on the two dresses.

