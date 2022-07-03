Andile Mpisane's ex-wife and baby mama Sithelo Shozi has been labelled a copycat after peeps noticed similarities between her dress and Tamia Mpisane's dress

Social media users said the singer's dress had striking similarities with the one that Tamia Mpisane wore to the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards

Many accused Sihelo of being obsessed with Tamia while others defended the star saying the dresses are completely different

Sithelo Shozi might have made it to the best-dressed list at the Durban July but fans had many things to say about her fit.

Social media users have accused Andile Mpisane's baby mama Sithelo Shozi of stealing Tamia Mpisane's look. Image: @tamia_mpisane and @sitheloshozi

Source: Instagram

The star who is also Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane's baby mama oozed elegance in a lengthy number that showed off her perfect hourglass figure. Many lauded her for her sense of fashion but others noticed similarities with the one that Tamia Mpisane wore to the DStv Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards.

The two stars started trending as Twitter users dished their thoughts on the two dresses. Many said Sithelo's dress is a cheaper version of Tamia's dress while others defended Sithelo saying the dresses don't even look similar.

@konkemzila said:

"The constant comparison between Sithelo and Tamia is boring and unnecessary. can it come to an end now?"

@KellyZenande said:

"So Tamia Is Trending Cause Y'all Just Couldn't Allow Sithelo To Shine In Peace Without Dragging The Mpisane's To Rain On Her Parade C'mon Now. Tamia Is Not Even On Sithelo's Raider Rn Let It Go.'

@Katlie_B noted:

"Comparing Sithelo and Tamia is very weird. Both are rich and living their lives. Putting women against each other because of a man is disgusting."

