Boity Thulo, DJ Zinhle and Jessica Nkosi have been spotted at different occasions rocking the same stylish winter coat which costs R2 999

The rapper, musician and actress are ranked among the top Mzansi fashionistas and it comes as no surprise that they bought the same item, designed by a local brand, to keep themselves warm this winter

Boity rocked the lux coat while holidaying in Paris, DJ Zihle donned has at a photo shoot and Jessica rocked her coat while filming a commercial for a top car brand

The Mzansi celebs and popular fashionistas have been spotted rocking the same coat. Winter is upon us and many of our A-listers have been showing up at events wearing warm outfits.

Boity Thulo, DJ Zinhle and Jessica Nkosi rocked the same pricey coat at different occasions. Image: @boity, @jessicankosi, @djzinhle

Reality TV star and rapper Boity, actress Jessica Nkosi and businesswoman and musician DJ Zihle have been spotted at different events rocking the same coat.

The stars were spotted in the streets of Jozi and even in Paris keeping themselves warm with the same coat, from a local brand, which retails for R2 999, reports OkMzansi.

DJ Zinhle rocked the stylish coat at a photoshoot

Boity donned the coat in Paris

Jessica stepped out in the same coat during the filming of a commercial

Boity Thulo and Ayanda Ncwane rock same outfit

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo and Ayanda Ncwane have often been listed among some of the best-dressed celebrities in South Africa.

It comes as no surprise that the two stars were recently spotted wearing the same outfit. The celebs rocked a lengthy pleated skirt and a matching jersey. Boity accessorised her look with a pink beret and a belt.

Twitter users shared their thoughts on the pictures of the stars posted on the micro-blogging platform by a user with the name @SavageMaveriick. Many had different views on who wore the outfit better, some said it was the Bakae rapper while others said Ayanda ate the look. @ThandekaK_ commented:

"Both of them rocked it. Boity is young and shaped differently, and so is Mam'Ncwane . I don't know how you could compare the two."

