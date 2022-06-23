Popular South African music producer Murder Bongz is ignoring all the noise trailing his name and choosing self-care

The Black Motion star who shot to Mzansi's trends for all the wrong reasons also turned a blind eye to reports that he is a deadbeat dad to his alleged first child

Following reports that he is skipping on his daddy duties, Murdah Bongz posted videos getting botox from a local celeb doctor

Black Motion star Bongani Mahosana popularly known as Murdah Bongz, is not paying attention to the allegations against him.

Murdah Bongz is ignoring allegations that he is neglecting his alleged first child with Lerato Matsotso. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The star, who is DJ Zinhle's baby daddy charted social media trends following allegations by controversial blogger Musa Khawula that he is neglecting his fatherly duties to his alleged son and is only focusing on his daughter with the Siyabonga hitmaker, Asante.

Per the viral tweet, Murdah Bongz is not taking care of his first child with entertainment journalist Lerato Matsotso who was allegedly pregnant when he started dating DJ Zinhle. Instead, the star chose to give a deaf ear to the rumours and focus on his well-being.

Taking to his Instagram page, he posted clips from a botox procedure from a local celebrity doctor. This will not be the first upgrade the Black Motion star underwent in recent months. According to ZAlebs, he also purchased new teeth.

Diamond and Dolls star Eva Modika shows off brand new R65K body with steamy pictures: “Ain’t no miles here”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Eva Modika has a new body, and she is showing it off. The popular club host revealed in April that she had gone to Turkey to undergo cosmetic surgery worth a whopping R65K.

After months of healing and self-care, the Diamond and Dolls star finally made the big reveal that left Mzansi salivating. Modika left little to the imagination in the pictures posted on her Instagram page. She wore nothing but a green leaf that covered the essential body parts.

Social media users took to the post's comment section to share their reactions. Many said Modika's new body was worth every penny spent.

