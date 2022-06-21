The drastic drop in temperatures has made popular media personality Minnie Dlamini jokingly regret her decision to get a divorce

The stunner, who filed for divorce from her husband Quinton Jones in February after four years of marriage, joked about the cold front recently

She took to her Instagram stories to hilariously warn her fans and followers about the downside of getting a divorce

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Minnie Dlamini can't handle the cold front alone, apparently. The Homeground presenter, who recently joined the single club after filing for divorce from husband Quinton Jones, can't seem to handle cold winter nights alone.

Minnie Dlamini took to her social media page to joke about being single after spending a cold night alone. Image:@minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

The freshly divorced media personality has been enjoying being single, recently revealing that she is refurbishing her luxurious mansion to "reclaim her identity."

While being single comes with all the freedom, it also comes with cold and lonely winter nights. According to OK Mzansi, the Becoming Mrs Jones star recently took to her Instagram stories to share the cons of being single in winter. Per the publication, the actress advised her followers against getting a divorce after spending a cold night alone.

“Ninga divorce magenge. Buka manje seng’xakekile," she wrote in her native Zulu.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Minnie Dlamini headed to her Instagram stories to reveal that she was freezing. Image: @minniedlamini

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle claps back at trolls calling her out for celebrating her baby daddy AKA on Father's Day

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi headed to social media to celebrate the remarkable men in their lives on Father's Day. Timelines were filled with sweet posts and pictures as many paid tributes to their everyday heroes.

DJ Zinhle joined in on the trend with lovely posts for the men in her life. The businesswoman and reality television star took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture of her current bae, Bongani Mahosana, popularly known as Murdah Bongz, with their baby Asante.

However, she did not end there; she also took to her Twitter page to also pay tribute to her former lover and baby daddy, Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News