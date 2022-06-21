Kings Of Joburg actress Cindy Mahlangu and her footballer bae Bongani Zungu have finally confirmed that they are parents

The pair confirmed the news with a sweet Father's Day post on Cindy's Instagram stories after months of speculation

The star joined the rest of the world to celebrate the dads with a cute black and white picture that even showed a glimpse of their bundle of joy

Congratulations are in order for Blood and Water actress Cindy Mahlangu and her soccer star boo Bongani Zungu who welcomed their first baby together.

Cindy Mahlangu celebrated her footballer boo Bongani Zungu with a sweet post on Father's Day. Image: @cindy_thatho and @bonganizungu

Source: Instagram

The famous couple confirmed the arrival of their baby with a sweet Instagram post after months of speculation from social media users.

According to ZAlebs, the famous actress who has been hogging headlines for allegedly being cheated on by Zungu headed to her Instagram stories to celebrate him on Father's Day.

She posted a black and white snap showing a sneak peek of the baby's leg and Bongani's hands and wrote:

"Happy Dada's Day @bonganizungu."

Cindy Mahlangu posted a sweet picture to celebrate her baby daddy Bongani Zungu on Father's Day. Image: @cindy_thatho

Source: Instagram

Bongani who is currently based in France also had peeps talking when he celebrated the stunner on Mother's Day. He posted a cute picture of The Queen actress and tagged her on his Instagram stories.

