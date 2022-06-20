Media personality Tamia Mpisane recently took to social media to celebrate one month of being a mom to her daughter, Miaandy Mpisane

The beautiful star, who is married to rapper and Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane welcomed her beautiful baby in May

The doting new mom said her baby has brought her happiness and fulfilment, and she is grateful that she is her mother

Tamia Mpisane is celebrating every moment of being a mother. The media personality who welcomed her first baby with Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane in May celebrated a month of motherhood.

The star charted social media trending lists when her baby's grand welcome went viral. Peeps were wowed by how Tamia's mother-in-law Shauwn 'Mamkhize' Mkhize and family went out of their way to welcome the new addition to their family.

According to TshisaLIVE, Tamia and Andile combined their names and named their baby Miaandy Mpisane. Taking to her Instagram page, the new mom said the past month has been filled with pure bliss and happiness. She wrote:

"Happy one month to my perfect girl. I have never felt so complete. You are the sweetest and most beautiful girl I’ve ever laid my eyes on. Your timing was so perfect and I thank God every day for blessing us with you. You have brought so much joy, love and happiness into our lives.

"I love you so much baby bear, thank you for choosing me."

