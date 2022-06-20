South Africans joined the rest of the world to celebrate the remarkable men in their lives on Father's Day yesterday

DJ Zinhle did not miss the opportunity to celebrate her baby daddies , Murdah Bongz and rapper AKA , on the day

, , The star headed to Instagram to dedicate a cute post to her current man Murdah Bongz, and she also took to the Twitter streets to celebrate her ex-boyfriend AKA

The move angered fans who called her out for posting her famous baby daddies on two different social media platforms

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media users have slammed DJ Zinhle for celebrating her current and ex-baby daddies on Father's Day. The star, who is currently dating Black Motion star Murdah Bongz, joined the rest of the world to celebrate the remarkable men in her life.

Social media is divided over DJ Zinhle's Father's Day messages to her baby daddies Murdah Bngz and AKA. Image: @murdahbongz, @djzinhle and @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The Siyabonga hitmaker first posted Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mahosana, on her Instagram page, wishing him a happy Father's Day.

She then headed to Twitter to post a picture of rapper AKA holding their daughter Kairo Forbes and also celebrated him on the day.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

DJ Zinhle's posts did not sit well with many of her followers. Many Twitter users said she disrespected Bongani by posting AKA, while others felt she should have posted them on one platform.

@AdvMagadze said:

"You see, this thing of dating baby mamas is an extreme sport. Imagine how the black motion guy might be feeling now."

@SimplyCallmeDee commented:

"Only a weak partner will be comfortable with this. The daughter should post her dad, not Zinhle. It's Father's day, AKA is not Zinhle's father."

@Chrisie_L added:

"Yes Aka is for the Twitter streets. uDaddy Bongs is on insta. Each daddy got their Father’s Day on their favourite app. I Stan a focused queen."

Drake seemingly addresses negative comments to new album Honestly, Nevermind: “All good if you don’t get it”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Drake has been trending on social media since the release of his much-awaited album, Honestly, Nevermind. The rapper's fans have been criticising the body of work which is different from the usual Drizzy music.

Peeps took to Twitter to reveal they were not feeling the new album. Many said they prefer the old Drake, not the new dance music.

@JustinWhang said:

"The New Drake album sounds like it was made by a guy who gives his business card to strangers at clubs."

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News