South Africans joined the rest of the world to celebrate their fathers, husbands and father figures on Fathers Day

Social media was awash with cute messages, presents and pictures as many paid tributes to their real-life heroes

Local celebrities such as Pearl Modiadie, DJ Zinhle, Nandi Madida and Simz Ngema headed to the Gram to also celebrate the special men in their lives

Today was that special day where people got to rave about the special men in their lives. Social media was awash with cute messages, cakes, presents and adorable pictures of all the remarkable men.

South African celebrities such as DJ Zinhle, Pearl Modiadie and Nandi Madida joined many to celebrate Father's Day. Image: @djzinhle, @pearlmodiadie and @nandimadida

Source: Instagram

Local male and female celebrities flocked to the Gram to join South Africans to make the remarkable men in their lives feel special. Briefly News looked at some of the adorable posts by celebrities.

Pearl Modiadie

They may not be together anymore, but Pearl Modiadie did not miss the chance to celebrate her baby daddy. The radio presenter described their relationship as unconventional, but her baby daddy is a good man. She wrote:

"As unconventional as ours is, you show up every single time without fail for our son and I. Today is a reminder that you are a good man, a fantastic dad , you are appreciated, loved and your efforts don’t go unnoticed. You’re the best father to Lewatle and I couldn’t have chosen anyone else to walk this parenting journey with. Happy Father’s Day!"

DJ Zinhle

DJ Zinhle is in love and can't hide it. The star has been serving couple goals with her Black Motion star bae on social media. Today she took to her page to gush about her baby daddy. The Umlilo hitmaker posted a snap of her baby daddy holding their beautiful daughter Asante and wrote:

"Happy Father's Day my love! @murdahbongz ❤️."

Nandi Madida

The stunner joined the rest of Mzansi to celebrate the remarkable men in her life. She posted pictures of her biological father as well as her husband, Zakes Bantwini. She said today was special to her because she is celebrating all the special men. She said:

"Happy Father’s Day to my father, husband @zakesbantwini and all the fathers around the world. We celebrate you today."

Simz Ngema

Simz Ngema also celebrated her special man, her father. The actress headed to Instagram posted a picture of her father holding her son Tiyani and described him as her world. She captioned the post:

"Happy Father’s Day daddy. You are my world.❤️"

Cassper Nyovest

Mufasa is a proud dad who takes every chance to celebrate it. The star also joined in on the Father's Day trend posting a pic of his son wishing himself and all fathers a special day.

