Popular South African actor Dumisani Dlamini has hinted that he has finally mended the relationship with his American-based daughter, Doja Cat

Social media users have dragged the star, who is famous for playing Crocodile in the 1992 movie Sarafina , for being a deadbeat father

Dlamini revealed that he is in New York with his Grammy Award-winning daughter while responding to a troll on Instagram

It looks like The Wife actor Dumisani Dlamini and his daughter Doja Cat have mended their strained father-daughter relationship.

Dlamini always catches heat from Mzansi social media users for boasting about a daughter he hadn't met until recently. The proud father often posts his daughter's achievements on social media while peeps accuse him of being a deadbeat dad.

South African actor Dumisani Dlamini has revealed that he is in New York visiting his daughter Doja Cat. Image: @official_dumisanidlamini and Getty Images

The Sarafina star was heavily blasted a few months ago when he celebrated his daughter's Grammy Award win. Many said he was only showing her off because she is now an international star.

According to The South African, Dumisani recently posted an old clip of the Get Into Her hitmaker on his Instagram page, raving about her as usual.

Peeps flocked to the comments section with praise for the American-based rapper, who nailed the pronunciation of her father's Zulu name. Others loved that she acknowledged her dad.

However, one follower blasted the Dlamini for neglecting Doja Cat and her mother while he went about marrying other women and having many children. The follower wrote:

"You ran away to the edge of the world and married three women and had 30 children while Deborah was struggling to pay her rent with your children. You aren't fooling anyone."

The star clapped back at the troll, hinting that he was currently visiting his daughter in New York City. He said:

"Take your medication and relax. I am in New York with my baby ok."

