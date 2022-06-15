Nick Cannon took his twins with Abby De La Rosa on a trip to Disneyland in celebration of their first birthday

The US media personality and his baby mama looked happy in the snap Nick posted on his official Instagram page on his kids' birthday, 14 June

The popular actor and comedian penned a sweet post to Abby expressing how amazing and loving she is to their twin boys

Nick Cannon is a caring father. The star took his twins Zion and Zillion to Disneyland in celebration of their first birthday.

Nick Cannon took his twins and Abby De La Rosa to Disneyland for their 1st birthday. Image: @nickcannon

Source: Instagram

The superstar and his baby mama Abby De La Rosa trended when a pic of the two of them with their sons surfaced on the timeline. Zion and Zillion turned one on Tuesday, 14 June.

Taking to Instagram, Nick penned a sweet message to his baby mama even though it was their bundle of joys' special day. Part of his heartfelt post reads:

"I will make it my mission to let the boys know how honored and privileged they are to have such an amazing, loving, strong, resilient and magnificent Mother! It’s their birthday today but you’re the one that should be celebrated!"

The Shade Room also took to the same social media platform to share the snap of the actor with his family.

Peeps took to the publication's comment section to share their thoughts on the snaps:

vionstar wrote:

"Happy birthday to them, Nick created a community. He should have his own town or state."

nyyy2xx said:

"If Nick can be there for his Brady bunch of kids then you men with one child can do the same."

itscrystalloves commented:

"He gotta take this trip like 7-8 more times now huh?"

glitzygal_ wrote:

"It’s amazing how Nick appears to show up for all 20 of his kids but the people with 3 kids or less barely making the effort!"

yofavefatgirl_1 said:

"She must be the fave baby mama."

the_1_theonly_zoqu33n_ wrote:

"Idc how many kids he brings into this world, this man is taking care of all his babies."

__muvaaoftwo added:

"The RESPECT he has for the women who carry his children is so beautiful."

Source: Briefly News