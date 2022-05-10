US TV personality Nick Cannon was savagely roasted on Mother's Day as social media users joked about how he spent the day

The Wild 'N Out host was shaded on the day because he's expecting his eight bundle of joy and has five known baby mamas

Social media users jokingly shared that the superstar comedian created a WhatsApp group and sent one message to all of them while others said he spent the whole day travelling to their homes to deliver gifts

Nick Cannon trended on social media on Mother's Day. The US actor was roasted about how he spent the day with all his five baby mamas.

Nick Cannon was shaded about how he spent Mother's Day.

Source: Instagram

The Wild 'N Out host is expecting his eight kid with Bre Tiesi. One of his most famous baby mama is ex-wife and singer Mariah Carey.

Social media users took to Twitter to share jokes about how busy the comedian was on Sunday, 8 May. Some hilariously shared that Nick Cannon had a long day as he travelled to his different baby mommas to with them a happy Mother's Day.

@marthafrommiami said:

"Legend says Nick Cannon is still saying Happy Mother’s Day."

@Meluhnen_ commented:

"He put ‘em all in a mass happy Mother’s Day group chat, prolly invited them all to a nice brunch/ dinner tonight. Yup, I know it’s hectic."

@BlameTimDonaghy wrote:

"Nick out here trying to calculate how many baby mamas he got and how many gifts he's going to buy."

@lia_xo_ said:

"Might as well gather them kids up and have a daddy day care, take the kids off the mamas hands today."

@Forzzzzaaaa added:

"He defos just creating a WhatsApp Group and sending one message to all."

Nick Cannon expecting 8th child with 5th baby mama

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nick Cannon is going to be a father for the eighth time. The Drumline star and Bre Tiesi announced back in January that they were expecting their first child together - a boy.

Cannon already shares seven other children with four different women, including ex-wife Mariah Carey and model Brittany Bell.

The star topped Twitter trends when his baby mama Bre Tiesi shared snaps from their recent maternity photoshoot. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the 30-year-old mom-to-be stripped down to nothing but a trench coat and thigh-high boots for the black-and-white shoot with Cannon.

