Terry Pheto is celebrating another trip around the sun, and Mzansi has seized the opportunity to shower their favourite celebrity with well wishes

Social media has been buzzing with messages for the actress who has been in the limelight for many years

Peeps described the star as a hardworking woman who has managed to stay away from controversy and drama

Actress Terry Pheto is a year older today, and her fans and followers did not miss the opportunity to celebrate the star. Terry has been trending on social media as peeps send the stunner well wishes on her day.

Terry Pheto has been praised for maintaining her looks over the years. Image: @terrypheto.

Source: Instagram

Terry Pheto has starred in some Mzansi blockbusters including Oscar Award-winning film Tsotsi, How to Steal 2 Million and Hopeville.

The stunner headed to social media to celebrate her new age. She posted a cute pic of herself lying in a hot tub and wrote:

"Another trip around the sun. Grateful ♥️ Happy Birthday to me."

Terry's fans did not miss the opportunity to celebrate their fav. Many flooded comments sections with heartwarming tributes for the actress.

@mslelob said:

"Happy Birthday my wifey! You are love personified and I wish you the most amazing day and year ahead,"

@nadianakai commented:

"Happy birthday Queen!"

@portiagumedesa noted:

"Happy birthday beautiful awesome Terry. Wishing you the most colorful and rewarding journey ahead."

