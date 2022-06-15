Prince Kaybee is the definition of defying the odds! The Fetch Your Life hitmaker had a rough start growing up on the dusty streets of a small town. The busy teenager also got a girl knocked up in his more reckless days. But this high school dropout has never let the past determine his future, taking every hiccup as a new life lesson.

Prince Kaybee hasn't always had an easy life, but he's overcome a lot. Images: @princekaybee_sa/Instagram

Prince Kaybee's childhood: The youngest of 36 children

Prince Kaybee (real name Kabelo Motsamai) was born in Senekal, Free State in 1992. The rambunctious tot got himself into all kinds of trouble in the sleepy town known for its farming community.

The future mega-star had little contact with his father growing up. Mr Motsamai, as Kaybee's dad was affectionately known, was definitely a busy man who managed to father an incredible 36 children in his lifetime.

However, as Briefly News previously reported, family drama and lots of internal politics caused the young musician to miss out on a genuine relationship with his big family. In fact, all Kaybee's other siblings had different moms which probably made getting to know one another difficult.

After years of making an effort to get to know his family, Prince Kaybee and his siblings were finally reunited at their father's funeral when they all had to get on the podium and say a few words. It was sad but death brought these long-lost brothers and sisters together.

Dropping out of high school and getting a girl pregnant

Prince Kaybee has never been shy about sharing his academic challenges. The talented producer dropped out of high school in grade 11 after getting a classmate pregnant. While the identity of his first baby mama is not public knowledge, the star has never been shy about gushing over his many kids on the social media streets.

The Gugulethu hitmaker had peeps laughing online after joking about being just like his dad:

"My dad has 36 kids, they say the last born will make at least half of what the dad made if its a boy! And guess who is the last born? #Genes," he reportedly wrote.

Risking it all: Moving to Bloemfontein and dealing with homelessness

Back in the day the hopeful youngster packed up his bags and moved in with his pregnant girlfriend, who stayed in Bloemfontein. But, when things got rocky in their relationship, life wasn't always so sweet:

'"I left home, I went to Bloem...I was a very clever homeless boy, I lived with my girlfriend, [sometimes when she was angry] she’d say ‘yo my ni**ga go sleep somewhere else," he told Zalebs.

The inspirational music producer juggled odd jobs and living on the streets for over 3 years. Sometimes, a willing friend with an empty couch to spare offered some relief. But life was really tough on the young man.

Prince Kaybee's big break eventually came in the form of a place on a popular soccer team.

Prince Kaybee was a professional soccer player

For Kaybee, making music for a living was always plan B. The impressive sports star actually landed himself a spot on the Bloemfontein Celtic U19 team. Things were looking up for the teenager until a serious knee injury crushed those dreams.

Opening up about the life-altering moment, the DJ said he had to embrace his obstacles and come up with a new plan for his life:

"I was gonna be a soccer star, but I turned my knee cap on my right. I kept on limping in practice so I thought - let me rather do something else and so music came” he said.

Kaybee saved up enough cash to buy a laptop and some equipment before starting his career as a DJ in local nightclubs. In 2015, he entered SABC 1's Master of Spin and was officially crowned Mzansi's favourite disc jockey.

The rest, of course, is history.

Getting caught cheating & Kaybee's public apology to his lady

At one point Prince Kaybee and his longtime lady, Zola Mhlongo were actual #couplegoals. The DJ and media personality immediately hit it off after their first meeting and had Mzansi gushing over their fairytale love story.

Zhikipani reports that leaked text messages between Kaybee and his side chick quickly set the timeline on fire. According to the side chick, Kaybee had been cheating on Zola with her since 2016. And she was not the only girl he was cheating with!

The music producer released a public apology soon after and it sounds like Zola was in a forgiving mood too. She clapped back on social media and denied breaking up with her man.

Check out her tweet below:

Prince Kaybee has never claimed to be a perfect man. The successful musician has proven that at the end of the day he's always just been a guy with flaws. And the musician's fans clearly love him more for always owning his mistakes.

