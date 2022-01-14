Prince Kaybee’s Girlfriend, Zola Zeelovin, Drops Jaws With Post Baby Bod Pic

Zola Mhlongo has really been owning the term 'yummy mummy' in her social media posts and followers are not letting her snaps go unnoticed

The TV presenter recently had a baby with her on and off again boyfriend Prince Kaybee and is not allowing herself to miss a beat

After sharing a photo of herself rocking some skin-tight jeans, Zola's fans flooded her comment section praising her for being body goals

Zola Mhlongo aka Zola Zeelovin has bounced back to her pre-baby body and fans are applauding her for putting in the work. Prince Kaybee's baby momma has taken followers with her on her journey to being a first-time momma and the community never stops uplifting her. Mhlongo's latest fan praises were all about her looking snatched.

Zola Zeelovin is showing fans what yummy mums look like in her latest social media post. Image: @zolazeelovin

Source: Instagram

Late last year, Zola Mhlongo and her bae Prince Kaybee became first-time parents. ZAlebs reports that the two media personalities have kept the majority of their relationship away from the spotlight even though Zola has become rather vocal about being a mom. The celeb was very candid with her followers about the struggles of taking care of yourself when you've got a newborn to worry about.

Zola took to Twitter to share a snap of herself looking stunning in some jeans and a strappy top. Followers were fixated on her flat tummy and body goals. The comment section flooded with compliments on how quickly Mhlongo dropped the baby weight.

@Sli_Simelane wrote:

"Are you sure you just gave birth?"

@KaraboKoto said:

"A whole mother of a baby boy."

@NMzonyane tweeted:

"Yhoo she looks amazing."

Zola Mhlongo welcomes baby: “It has been sore and frustrating at times”

Briefly News reported that after a short-lived pregnancy announcement, Zola has shared that her little baby was born. The celeb has shared how she has been coping with being a new mom, as well as her road to getting her pre-baby bod back.

Just earlier this month Zola Mhlongo surprised followers with a series of maternity photos. Fans knew that she would soon be a mommy but nobody anticipated just how quickly it would happen.

OKMzansi reports that the TV presenter announced the birth of her baby in one of her mom diaries videos. In the video, Zola can be seen pumping milk for her newborn and used that opportunity to talk about some of the struggles she has been facing with breastfeeding.

