Multiple Grammy Awards-winning rapper Jay Z and his daughter Blue Ivy shared a heartwarming moment at the NBA finals game

The adorable father-and-daughter duo were caught on camera while enjoying the game, and Hov leaned over to pat Blue Ivy on the cheek

Blue Ivy quickly moved away, telling her legendary dad that he shouldn't ruin her perfect curls, and the incident had Mzansi laughing out loud

Legendary rapper Jay Z may be one of the greatest rappers and lyricists of all time, but that doesn't t make him immune from being an embarrassing dad.

Blue Ivy & Jay Z shared an adorable moment during a basketball match recently. Image: Getty Images

The Dirt Off Your Shoulder hitmaker recently had a heartwarming moment with his and singer Beyoncé's 10-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

The father and daughter duo stepped out for an NBA finals game recently. The celebrity pair, who were sitting on the courtside, were spotted on camera and the commentator welcomed the rapper saying:

"24-time Grammy Award winner, the one and only Jay-Z!"

Jay-Z pulled his daughter closer to kiss her on the cheek, but she quickly pulled away, saying he was ruining her hair. The moment had Twitter users in hysterics as they quickly flooded the micro-blogging site with hilarious comments.

@mapulenkomo said:

"If it’s one thing Blue is gonna do, it’s humble her parents. She has to keep her clients in check."

@Missfancynancy commented:

"She's not embarrassed. She said exactly what my daughter would say to her dad. 'Dad! My haiiiirrrr!' "

@nomuhlemoyo wrote:

"Did she just say, 'Dad, my hair'?"

