DJ Lamiez Holworthy recently celebrated another trip around the sun, and she took to social media to celebrate

The beautiful hitmaker posted a lengthy, heartwarming caption describing herself as a strong "princess warrior"

Lamiez also showed off her curves in a beautiful outfit with traditional beads in photos that had Mzansi buzzing

DJ Lamiez Holworthy said goodbye to her 20s, and she can't keep calm. The famous hitmaker recently set the internet on fire with her powerful message and saucy pictures.

Lamiez Holworthy shared an inspiring message on her timeline to mark her 30th birthday. Image: @lamiez_holworthy

Source: Instagram

The star headed to her Instagram page to write a lengthy caption about being a powerful black princess warrior.

In her caption, she explained what being both a princess and a warrior means. Lamiez also said due to her resilience and hard work, she defied all odds and became her own superhero. She wrote:

"Born into a world where “warrior” and “princess” were two opposing ideals. See whilst princesses wore big dresses and had long hair and light skin, warriors were big, full of fight and black. Princesses were gentle and needed to be saved whilst warriors were strong, vilified, dark yet brave?

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

"You LAMIEZ, you are and always have been both. YOU became the SUPERHERO you desperately needed to see as a child. You redefined what a princess is and broke every rule and every box that society tried to put you in."

The star's fans and industry colleagues headed to her Instagram page to help celebrate her special day.

@mpho_letsholonyane said:

"Happy birthday, baby girl."

@melzinbala wrote:

"All of the birthday blessings, darling."

@lebo_jojo_mokoena added:

"Happy birthday beautiful, welcome to the third floor."

@djzinhle commented:

"Warrior!!!"

Connie Ferguson celebrates 52nd birthday, Mzansi social media users send The Queen star heartfelt wishes

In more related entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Connie Ferguson is celebrating her first birthday without her hubby, Shona Ferguson. The TV producer passed away in July 2021.

As The Queen actress turns 52 this Friday, 10 June, her fans have taken to social media to send their fave heartfelt wishes.

Ali Ferguson, 20, also penned a sweet message to her mother. She shared that Connie Ferguson is her family's "pillar of strength".

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News