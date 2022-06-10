Connie Ferguson is celebrating her 52nd birthday this Friday and Mzansi social media users have penned heartfelt wishes in celebration of her special day

This is The Queen star's first birthday without her loving hubby, Shona Ferguson, who passed away in July last year

Briefly News readers took to Facebook and penned touching birthday messages to their fave and wished her many more birthdays to come

Connie Ferguson is celebrating her first birthday without her hubby, Shona Ferguson. The TV producer passed away in July, 2021.

Connie Ferguson is celebrating her 52nd birthday. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

As The Queen actress turns 52 this Friday, 10 June, her fans have taken to social media to send their fave heartfelt wishes.

Ali Ferguson, 20, also penned a sweet message to her mother. She shared that Connie Ferguson is her family's "pillar of strength". Briefly News also posted on in celebration of the veteran actress' birthday.

The readers of the publication also joined in and sent sweet birthday messages to the former Generations actress.

Missy Ntseiseni Massy said:

"Happy blessed birthday to Connie Ferguson. Enjoy your special day beautiful."

LZ Fanana commented:

"Happy birthday, Connie. More blessings from God."

Manon Naidoo wrote:

"Happy birthday Connie. Enjoy your special day."

Shamee S. Singh said:

"Happy birthday, it's also my daughter Carol's birthday."

Gwendoline Molokoane commented:

"Happy birthday to you Connie. May you be blessed with many more to come. You look stunning."

Pat Rinquest wrote:

"Wishing you a blessed birthday, Connie. GOD bless you always."

Tecla Maritina Phiri said:

"Happy birthday Connie, wishing you a clean bill of health."

Lovemore Moyana added:

"Happy birthday dear, wish you God's richest blessings for today and always."

