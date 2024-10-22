Sabelo Zuma Receiving Treatment at the Hospital After Getting Shot, Mzansi Sends Well Wishes
- Amapiano musician Sabelo Zuma got shot in the left arm and is said to be receiving treatment
- The Amaroto member was in a minibus taxi when bullets started flying, causing him to sustain a wound
- Mzansi sent their well wishes to the musician and wished him a speedy recovery
Amapiano music sensation and member of the Amaroto duo, Sabelo Zuma, got shot a few days ago.
Sabelo Zuma sustains gunshot wounds
The Iyntsimbi Zase Envy hitmaker was reportedly in a minibus taxi when it got attacked by gunmen.
After bullets hit the taxi, Zuma got shot in the left arm and sustained a gunshot wound. According to @MDNnewss, Zuma is said to be receiving treatment and recovering.
"Zuma, a member of the Amaroto group, is currently recovering in the hospital after surviving a gunshot wound when the minibus he was travelling in was targeted in a shooting incident."
The picture of his wound was shared on X. See it here.
TshisaLIVE reported that the incident took place in broad daylight. A source close to Zuma shared that they are glad he is okay and recovering well.
Mzansi sends their well wishes
South African social media users sent their well wishes to the musician, wishing him a speedy recovery.
@Melusi_Mokone
"Being an artist in South Africa must be hectic business. Speedy recovery bro."
@The_A_Wagon
"Speed recovery to him."
@Tebogo16_09
"Musicians are targeted a lot lately."
@Mfoka_Mlangeni
"He's going to release a song. May he recover well."
@Dr_Shiyaklenga
"What did he do?"
@prow_II
"Hope he gets better soon."
@babeotswejang
"It’s getting tougher out there for these artists, is there something we are missing?"
@_WiseySA2
"Looks like there was a fight first because his lips seems injured."
