Siphosoxolo Myekethe Abandons Bail Application, Charged With 18 Counts of Murder in Lusikisiki
- Siphosoxolo Myekethe appeared in court charged with the murders of 18 people in Lusikisiki
- The National Prosecuting Authority are glad that Myekethe chose not to apply for bail
- 18 people were killed when gunmen opened fire at two households in the Ngobozana Village
EASTERN CAPE - Siphosoxolo Myekethe has abandoned his bail application in court, where he appeared in connection with the deadly Lusikisiki massacre.
The 45-year-old is facing 18 charges of murder and one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm, an AK47 assault rifle.
Myekethe is the only person arrested thus far for the deadly mass shooting in which 18 people were killed in the Ngobozana Village.
The case has now been postponed to November 26 for further investigation.
NPA glad accused abandoned bail
Speaking outside the courtroom, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said they were glad the accused abandoned his bail application. They believed it would have been a waste of time as he was already out on parole.
Myekethe served just 21 years of a life sentence for murder before he was granted parole in 2023. He also has previously escaped from legal custody.
Tyali added that many accused persons also tend to abandon bail while the public interest is still high in the case, and only applied again when less and less people started to care about the matter.
What you need to know about the Lusikisiki mass shooting
Ambulance called in for mourners during a mass funeral for shooting victims
The state confirmed they would oppose every single bail bid for the murder accused
Police have arrested one person in connection with the deadly mass shooting
The Lusikisiki mass shooting death toll climbed to 18 after a victim passed away in hospital
President Ramaphosa extends condolences to Lusikisiki families
In a related article, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the families of those lost in the Lusikisiki mass shooting.
The president vowed that those criminals responsible for the massacre in the Eastern Cape shooting would be brought to book.
Briefly News reported that 18 people were tragically killed in Ngobozana Village after unknown gunmen opened fire on two households.
