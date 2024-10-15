Siphosoxolo Myekethe appeared in court charged with the murders of 18 people in Lusikisiki

The National Prosecuting Authority are glad that Myekethe chose not to apply for bail

18 people were killed when gunmen opened fire at two households in the Ngobozana Village

Siphosoxolo Myekethe has abandoned his bail application after appearing in court where he is charged with 18 counts of murder. Image: @Sipha_Kema.

EASTERN CAPE - Siphosoxolo Myekethe has abandoned his bail application in court, where he appeared in connection with the deadly Lusikisiki massacre.

The 45-year-old is facing 18 charges of murder and one count of possession of an unlicensed firearm, an AK47 assault rifle.

Myekethe is the only person arrested thus far for the deadly mass shooting in which 18 people were killed in the Ngobozana Village.

The case has now been postponed to November 26 for further investigation.

NPA glad accused abandoned bail

Speaking outside the courtroom, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said they were glad the accused abandoned his bail application. They believed it would have been a waste of time as he was already out on parole.

Myekethe served just 21 years of a life sentence for murder before he was granted parole in 2023. He also has previously escaped from legal custody.

Tyali added that many accused persons also tend to abandon bail while the public interest is still high in the case, and only applied again when less and less people started to care about the matter.

In a related article, President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his condolences to the families of those lost in the Lusikisiki mass shooting.

The president vowed that those criminals responsible for the massacre in the Eastern Cape shooting would be brought to book.

Briefly News reported that 18 people were tragically killed in Ngobozana Village after unknown gunmen opened fire on two households.

